Final Deadline for Iran Imminent as Trump Threatens Strikes

President Trump issued his most formidable threat to Iran on Tuesday. Few U.S. presidents in recent history have issued such a direct threat to another nation; the last comparable case was President Bush giving Saddam Hussein a deadline to leave Iraq in March 2003.



On Tuesday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social, warning: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” He added, “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” This threat and deadline are the culmination of multiple warnings Trump has issued over the past weeks, including promises to “bomb Iran back to the stone ages.”



The latest warning stems from Iran’s blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas. Since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, the country has blocked most oil transit through the strait, contributing to a historic oil shortage and sending prices sharply higher worldwide.



Trump set 8 p.m. ET Tuesday as the final deadline for Iran to agree to negotiations. Speaking to Fox News, he reiterated his threat: “If we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.” Despite his earlier warning that “a civilization will die,” Trump later clarified that only bridges and power plants would be targeted.



Trump also claimed the recent actions had resulted in complete regime change in Iran. “Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?” he said. This follows the killings of Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, though it remains unclear how these events have affected the regime or whether successors will govern differently.



In his post, Trump declared: “We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World…47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end.” He concluded by signing off with, “God Bless the Great People of Iran!”



Trump’s threats have inspired strong backlash from Democrats. “This is an extremely sick person. Each Republican who refuses to join us in voting against this wanton war of choice owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X. Democrats including Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan have called for the president’s impeachment or removal from office.



Keeping his voice omnipresent, Trump called Vice President Vance, who was in Hungary, and had him put on speaker during a rally, where he praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.



As of Tuesday afternoon, roughly two hours remain until Trump’s deadline expires. It remains unclear what he intended by an “entire civilization,” leaving global observers watching closely for the next developments.