Is this an attack on Freedom of the Press?

Depending on your perspective, the management of Elon Musk’s X Dot Com may or may not have been conned into attacking Freedom of the Press.

This writer says that with trepidation because he does not want to make a false accusation against Elon Musk’s social network site.

Yet, this writer is looking at evidence that someone has fed false information to the management of X Dot Com in order to prevent that website’s viewers from reading legitimate reports from a legitimate media outlet.

Before going into details about that evidence, some background information is necessary.

On needs to know what happens when people claim to serve a deity while they actually serve a religious leader or a religious organization.

When people do that, they don’t respond well to reports that their favorite religious leaders or favorite religious organizations have done something wrong.

Such people may say that they place 100% of their faith in their deity, but they really haven’t. Instead, they have placed their faith in fallible mortal leaders. Thus, they “circle the wagons” around their fallible mortal leaders when the latter are exposed as being fallible.

Sometimes, such people do more than circle the wagons. Sometimes, they help religious empires strike back by trying to delegitimize whistle blowers who dare to shine light on those empires.

One of those whistle blowers is an online media outlet named The Roys Report.

Here is how that media outlet describes itself:

“The Roys Report is a Christian media outlet, reporting the unvarnished truth about what’s happening in the Christian community so the church can be reformed and restored. Founded by investigative journalist Julie Roys, The Roys Report began as a personal blog where Julie published her commentaries and occasional investigative pieces while working as a national radio host on Moody Radio. However, in 2018, Julie published a series of articles on her website, exposing corruption and mission drift at the Moody Bible Institute. This led to the exit of three top officers at Moody. It also ended Julie’s relationship with Moody and changed the focus of Julie’s website—from a blog offering cultural commentary to an independent Christian media outlet exposing corruption, abuse, and what’s been termed the “evangelical industrial complex.””

Investigative journalist Julie Roys uses her X Dot Com account to provide links to stories published by The Roys Report.

Julie’s X Dot Com account has a blue checkmark. According to the X Dot Com help center, a subscriber gets a blue checkmark if the subscriber’s account has “no signs of being misleading or deceptive”.

This writer has been following Julie’s X Dot Com account for more than a year, and not once has this writer witnessed Julie posting anything on her account that is misleading or deceptive.

Now, here is where X Dot Com’s management appears to have erred.

Julie Roys posted the following on her X Dot Com account:

Julie’s post includes a link that is supposed to go directly to a story written by another journalist who works for The Roys Report. However, if one clicks on the link, then one gets the following page from X Dot Com:

No, there is nothing potentially spammy or unsafe about The Roys Report. Yet, one gets the same kind of response from X Dot Com when one clicks on any news report that Julie Roys tells X Dot Com readers about.

It appears to this writer that someone is trying to prevent whistle blowing, and that someone has conned the management of X Dot Com into helping to mute the whistle. That someone has conned X Dot Com into putting a legitimate news outlet into a false light.

Does the management of X Dot Com know that it has been conned? It appears to this writer that the answer is, “No.”

Currently, this writer knows of no way to alert the management of X Dot Com about the con job.

As this writer sees it, X Dot Com has been used as a pawn in someone else’s game of “Attack the Press”.

That someone else feigns being on the side of holiness when in reality that someone else has joined the dark side of the farce.

So, this writer wants to know this: Can anyone else tell the management of X Dot Com that it has been used by a foolish menace to try to silence the Press?

Nobody is helped when Freedom of the Press is hindered by an attack of the clowns.

Disclaimers: Neither this writer nor this blog is connected to either Julie Roys or The Roys Report. The opinions expressed in the above blog post are solely those of the post’s author, who has NOT received financial or other compensation for writing the post.

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