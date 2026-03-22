BIPARTISAN CONDEMNATION FOR TRUMP’S “DISGUSTING” POST CELEBRATING ROBERT MUELLER’S DEATH

Vile? Disgusting? A reflection of a “sick” individual who happens to be President?

Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of bipartisan condemnation over his gleeful response to the death of former FBI Director and special counsel Robert Mueller. The former Vietnam War veteran led the investigation into into Trump, who later claimed he was exonerated. His reaction to Mueller’s death suggests he actually had a different take. The New York Times:

President Trump on Saturday celebrated the death of Robert S. Mueller III, the former F.B.I. director who was tapped as a special counsel to investigate Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election and tip the result in Mr. Trump’s favor. “Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” Mr. Trump wrote on social media, minutes after Mr. Mueller’s passing was announced. The president has been known to disparage foes after their deaths, including the director Rob Reiner, drawing criticism from friends and critics. His coarse remarks on Saturday capped a yearslong grudge against Mr. Mueller, whom he accused of leading a “witch hunt” against him in his first term. His words were a stark contrast to statements issued by his predecessors. “Bob dedicated his life to public service,” former President George W. Bush said, praising Mr. Mueller’s combat record and stewardship of the F.B.I. after Sept. 11, 2001. Mr. Mueller helped prevent “another terrorist attack on U.S. soil,” Mr. Bush added. Former President Barack Obama, who asked Mr. Mueller to stay on for two more years as F.B.I. director, said in a social media post on Saturday that it was Mr. Mueller’s “relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time.” Mr. Mueller, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who led the F.B.I. for 12 years, had long enjoyed bipartisan favor until he was appointed in 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and any ties between Moscow and members of Mr. Trump’s campaign. Representative Don Bacon, Republican of Nebraska, said that Mr. Trump’s comment was “un-Christian-like behavior” and “wrong.” “It’s so unnecessary,” Mr. Bacon said in an interview. “It’s a self-error. People hate it.” Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a post on X that Mr. Trump’s words were “characteristically vile and predictably deranged.” “But the important thing to remember is that Trump never said anything remotely so negative or definitive about the death of his longtime best friend Jeffrey Epstein,” Mr. Raskin wrote.

X has been flooded with c

Trump’s vile post on Robert Mueller’s death set off a frenzy among his most loyal supporters online.https://t.co/VsH1ft7RRC — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 22, 2026

ondemnations:

This morning, Donald Trump noted the passing of an American hero by saying he was glad he was dead. More of our decency died along with Bob Mueller. https://t.co/lHQK3cIUVU pic.twitter.com/0ukNbGs7rH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 21, 2026

There is a particular absurdity to Donald Trump—a man who avoided Vietnam due to “bone spurs”—dancing on the grave of Robert Mueller, a decorated combat veteran, @JonLemire argues. https://t.co/VrvPP5jNJs pic.twitter.com/iu0j6blvxt — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 22, 2026

To all the Christian Trump supporters, are you okay with him saying he is glad Robert Mueller is dead? Is that a Christian tenet? What will it take for you to see that he is not a Christian? — BythePeople (@BythePeople18) March 21, 2026

I am so tired of character and decorum mattering for every job except the highest elected office in the land. pic.twitter.com/7EUPeOFJnE — Esau McCaulley (@esaumccaulley) March 22, 2026

Robert Mueller Served America. Trump Cheered His Death.This is not rough politics or another controversy. It is a glimpse into something darker now sitting in the Oval Office. A glimpse into the heart of a coward who ran from service. (link in reply) pic.twitter.com/PtRrbwpFpc — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) March 21, 2026

What a sick, disgusting man Donald Trump is. No news to anyone but worth repeating often. https://t.co/fU5KpCrF3m — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) March 21, 2026

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele calls out the rotting bag of human garbage that is Donald Trump.#ResistTrump pic.twitter.com/7mbN1bEiue — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) March 21, 2026

This, like the vile bleat he posted after Rob Reiner and his wife’s murder, like the thousand preceding data points of moral turpitude, is such a sad commentary on what many Americans are willing to tolerate. It corrodes us all. pic.twitter.com/30pIBG2Emb — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) March 22, 2026

Four years ago when Ken Starr died, Bill Clinton stated he read the obituary and realized "his family loved him," which he considered "something to be grateful for.” Clinton added he was taught not to speak ill of the deceased, saying, "I have nothing to say.” #trump — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) March 22, 2026

Here’s something Jesus didn’t say: “Lazarus just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead.” — Tim Schenck (@FatherTim) March 21, 2026

I still remember when presidents had to be dignified, show some decorum, especially in the wake of a human being's death. Now there is no bottom, no leadership or humanity at the top. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) March 21, 2026

“Trump has never tried to be the president of all Americans. That deficiency was on grotesque display again as he celebrated the death of someone who devoted his life to the country Trump now leads” https://t.co/7Gvsks3PO8 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 21, 2026

JD Vance in September 2025: "If you celebrate Charlie Kirk's death, you should not be protected from being fired for being a disgusting person." https://t.co/Ts4AiYzQbQ pic.twitter.com/wEjxueQY7N — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) March 21, 2026

Someone sent this to me. I assumed it had to be fake. It’s real. Just beyond classless. I’m not surprised. But just awful. pic.twitter.com/QBGNk3oTk6 — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) March 21, 2026

Waiting for Karoline Leavitt to tell everyone that Trump’s comment about Robert Mueller was taken out of context — Donhammed Trumpistan (@TheRealDon85) March 21, 2026

Draft-dodger saying this about a Vietnam combat vet and career public servant. Despicable and disqualifying in any other decade. pic.twitter.com/SWD7C7mQ3l — Alex Vindman ?? (@AVindman) March 21, 2026

Trump despises anyone with a deep sense of duty, discipline, and patriotism. Rest in peace, Robert Mueller. pic.twitter.com/DVfjllAXUT — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 21, 2026

Robert Mueller was a hero who served this nation with honor for his entire life. When you die, Americans, and people around the world, will dance in the streets for weeks because you’re a low, degenerate, criminal fraud who left a full stain on the Presidency. pic.twitter.com/2QWJzU2NxP — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 21, 2026

This post from @POTUS is thoroughly despicable, totally predictable…and utterly authentic. pic.twitter.com/XSJYmBWdA6 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 21, 2026

Every day, this president shows his basic indecency and unfitness for office. https://t.co/AHgYAZByag — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 21, 2026

This is not simply a “mean tweet.” This is a character assassination of an honorable public servant, a concept Trump will never understand, all to rewrite the history of Trump‘s own dishonor. https://t.co/IflMKgToUi — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) March 21, 2026

Please don’t send this to @realdonaldtrump or his family members. It would be wrong to remind everyone he was a 5-time draft dodger and a coward. pic.twitter.com/Im0xZ6h38s — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 21, 2026