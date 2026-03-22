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BIPARTISAN CONDEMNATION FOR TRUMP’S “DISGUSTING” POST CELEBRATING ROBERT MUELLER’S DEATH

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Vile? Disgusting? A reflection of a “sick” individual who happens to be President?

Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of bipartisan condemnation over his gleeful response to the death of former FBI Director and special counsel Robert Mueller. The former Vietnam War veteran led the investigation into into Trump, who later claimed he was exonerated. His reaction to Mueller’s death suggests he actually had a different take. The New York Times:

President Trump on Saturday celebrated the death of Robert S. Mueller III, the former F.B.I. director who was tapped as a special counsel to investigate Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election and tip the result in Mr. Trump’s favor.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!” Mr. Trump wrote on social media, minutes after Mr. Mueller’s passing was announced.

The president has been known to disparage foes after their deaths, including the director Rob Reiner, drawing criticism from friends and critics. His coarse remarks on Saturday capped a yearslong grudge against Mr. Mueller, whom he accused of leading a “witch hunt” against him in his first term. His words were a stark contrast to statements issued by his predecessors.

“Bob dedicated his life to public service,” former President George W. Bush said, praising Mr. Mueller’s combat record and stewardship of the F.B.I. after Sept. 11, 2001. Mr. Mueller helped prevent “another terrorist attack on U.S. soil,” Mr. Bush added.

Former President Barack Obama, who asked Mr. Mueller to stay on for two more years as F.B.I. director, said in a social media post on Saturday that it was Mr. Mueller’s “relentless commitment to the rule of law and his unwavering belief in our bedrock values that made him one of the most respected public servants of our time.”

Mr. Mueller, a Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient who led the F.B.I. for 12 years, had long enjoyed bipartisan favor until he was appointed in 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election and any ties between Moscow and members of Mr. Trump’s campaign.

Representative Don Bacon, Republican of Nebraska, said that Mr. Trump’s comment was “un-Christian-like behavior” and “wrong.”

“It’s so unnecessary,” Mr. Bacon said in an interview. “It’s a self-error. People hate it.”

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said in a post on X that Mr. Trump’s words were “characteristically vile and predictably deranged.”

“But the important thing to remember is that Trump never said anything remotely so negative or definitive about the death of his longtime best friend Jeffrey Epstein,” Mr. Raskin wrote.

X has been flooded with c

ondemnations: