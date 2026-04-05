TRUMP THREATENS TO “BLOW UP” IRAN UNLESS IT OPENS THE “F***IN’ STRAIT” WITHIN 48 HOURS

It’s customary on Easter for Presidents to use whate3ver media they traditionally use to wish Americans a happy Easter on Easter Sunday. President Donald Trump chose a different route: he issued a profanity- laced Truth Social post threatening to blow up Iran’s infrastructure unless it opens the “f***in’ strait” of Hormuz by Tuesday. He told Axios that ” if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there.”

Trump’s post sparked a massive firestorm of criticism by many — including some who’ve previously defended him At best, they said it was disgraceful behavior by a President. At worst, some suggested Trump is mentally unhinged and some even called for the 25 amendment to be used to remove him from office.

At issue is this Trump declaration:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!.Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—–ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

What stands out in this latest post is not just the policy implication or the geopolitical provocation, but the continued coarsening of presidential rhetoric under Donald Trump.

American political discourse has always had its rough edges, but Trump has systemically lowered the bar, normalizing language that past presidents of both parties would have considered beneath the office. The casual use of profanity, personal insults, and inflammatory phrasing doesn’t just grab attention — it reshapes expectations, and signaling that shock value and verbal aggression are acceptable substitutes for clarity, restraint, and leadership. Over time, that erosion matters: it filters down in to public debase, amplifies division, and leaves the presidency sounding less like a unifying institution and more like just another voice in the shouting match.

Some reaction:

This is embarrassing, Delete it, President ?@realDonaldTrump? – unless you want everyone to think you’ve lost your marbles. pic.twitter.com/LMgVIKPKoi — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 5, 2026

DEAR MR. TRUMP, THANK YOU FOR SUBMITTING YOUR APPLICATION TO THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE COMMITTEE. WHILE WE REVIEW YOUR "LIVING IN HELL" STATEMENT OF LOVE AND PEACE, WE SUGGEST YOU APPLY TO THE INTERNATIONAL COURT AT THE HAGUE. YOU ARE EXACTLY WHO THEY'RE LOOKING FOR. pic.twitter.com/QHe4hJ1QNY — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) April 5, 2026

The old man is out of control The President of the United States is unwell, and we need to stop pretending otherwise I said it about Biden, I’m not going to be afraid to say it about @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/csTCTNEqqF pic.twitter.com/UuiCAcLOv5 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 5, 2026

The First F Bomb Easter Message from a President. God Bless. https://t.co/t1rqMFqWNI — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) April 5, 2026

MTG this morning: “This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most. This is not making America great again, this is evil.” https://t.co/taIrmuyHJ1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 5, 2026

What an embarrassment this man is. pic.twitter.com/NYYnuKnYmg — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 5, 2026

It’s hilarious watching the “devout MAGA Christians” try to rationalize and normalize Trump’s Easter post. Must be exhausting to live such a hypocritical existence. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 5, 2026

Happy War Crimes Day to all who celebrate. pic.twitter.com/4i2RW5WMeQ — George Conway ???? (@gtconway3d) April 5, 2026

Trump’s use of profanity (“Fuckin’ Strait”) and aggressive insults (“crazy bastards”) in this post, alongside the sarcasm or taunting in his closing phrase, “Praise be to Allah,” may be seen by his critics not merely as a lapse in executive restraint and impulse control, but as… pic.twitter.com/Vlftj7dnXm — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) April 5, 2026

I covered the Clinton and Bush presidencies. Oversaw coverage of Obama. I’d sooner fish rats out of sewers for a living than make this man my profession. Tip of the Easter hat to the White House press corps. pic.twitter.com/NAmIWC1Sh9 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) April 5, 2026

Say what you will but Trump’s approach to secure the Nobel Peace Prize is unorthodox. pic.twitter.com/8yHINnQJ2Y — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 5, 2026

Say what you will but Trump’s approach to secure the Nobel Peace Prize is unorthodox. pic.twitter.com/8yHINnQJ2Y — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) April 5, 2026

What is going on with @POTUS? He's often been erratic but this?!?

Last week he made a speech to the nation saying the war he launched was about over and the blocked Strait of Hormuz was a problem for other countries to solve.

Now this crazy post?

On Easter morning, no less! pic.twitter.com/3BMaRR9xQd — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 5, 2026

“Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.” https://t.co/95VcWtnZ9m — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 5, 2026

25th Amendment. He is completely unhinged. https://t.co/OaY0l7AGbB — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) April 5, 2026

Remember when Obama demeaned the presidency by wearing a tan suit. pic.twitter.com/dbCBN1t5vX — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 5, 2026

Donald Trump is alternating between religious proclamations and profane outbursts while threatening to bomb power plants and bridges in a war he claimed we already won. It’s not just unpresidential; it’s a hallucinatory approach to foreign policy that is going to get more people… — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 5, 2026

Balint: "If President Biden or President Obama had said anything remotely like this, it would be nonstop coverage on every single channel and everyone on the other side of the aisle would be howling about it and demanding that they step down." pic.twitter.com/B6DNOdamwZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 5, 2026

Yes. He’s pledging war crimes. It’s time for the 25th. https://t.co/IqR0mTcMxd — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) April 5, 2026

Quite the Easter messaging from the President…? https://t.co/TEydgit4FO — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) April 5, 2026

One month after starting the war in Iran, this is the statement of the President of the United States on Easter Sunday. These are the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual. Congress has got to act NOW. End this war. pic.twitter.com/TTBArqTTyE — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 5, 2026

Trump's post on Truth Social raises fundamental questions of temperament, legality, and policy. Attacking power plants won't lead to capitulation or regime change or an open Strait but it would trigger Iranian attacks against water & energy infrastructure throughout the region. — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) April 5, 2026

Our president is a deranged lunatic and should clearly be removed from office. He’s only there because of Republican Members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/FeZYUQ2VTd — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 5, 2026



And be sure to click on this and read Grok’s response:

No President has ever debased this country like Trump. Not a one. https://t.co/RuOoUnvO4I — Neera Tanden? (@neeratanden) April 5, 2026

An absolute insane person. My god. pic.twitter.com/VCjywWUm7d — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) April 5, 2026

This is an actual post. This is not funny. This is beyond desperate. This is a deeply unwell man who doesn’t belong anywhere near the levers of power. Every member of his cabinet and Congress is complicit in not demanding his removal now. pic.twitter.com/kNM0GI4SCo — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) April 5, 2026

Governor Pritzker calls on Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/2QzMd7pFl1 — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) April 5, 2026

Credit to @jaketapper for reading the whole disgusting tweet when others on TV wouldn't. Sanitizing this behavior is bad journalism and bad for accountability in a democracy. Let the people see the truth. https://t.co/ZKnX3KJNiM — Will Saletan (@saletan) April 5, 2026

Famous Wartime quotes by US presidents: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." – Washington “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." – FDR "A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on." – Truman “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”… — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) April 5, 2026

Famous Wartime quotes by US presidents: “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." – Washington “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." – FDR "A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on." – Truman “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall”… — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) April 5, 2026

New poll finds almost 80% of Americans are 'Ashamed' of Trump. Retweet if you're one of the 80% pic.twitter.com/jRKdMG4AvB — Donald J. Trumpstein fake (@realtrumpstein) April 5, 2026