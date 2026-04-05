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TRUMP THREATENS TO “BLOW UP” IRAN UNLESS IT OPENS THE “F***IN’ STRAIT” WITHIN 48 HOURS

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It’s customary on Easter for Presidents to use whate3ver media they traditionally use to wish Americans a happy Easter on Easter Sunday. President Donald Trump chose a different route: he issued a profanity- laced Truth Social post threatening to blow up Iran’s infrastructure unless it opens the “f***in’ strait” of Hormuz by Tuesday. He told Axios that ” if they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there.”

Trump’s post sparked a massive firestorm of criticism by many — including some who’ve previously defended him At best, they said it was disgraceful behavior by a President. At worst, some suggested Trump is mentally unhinged and some even called for the 25 amendment to be used to remove him from office.

At issue is this Trump declaration:

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!.Open the F—n’ Strait, you crazy b—–ds, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! “Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

What stands out in this latest post is not just the policy implication or the geopolitical provocation, but the continued coarsening of presidential rhetoric under Donald Trump.

American political discourse has always had its rough edges, but Trump has systemically lowered the bar, normalizing language that past presidents of both parties would have considered beneath the office. The casual use of profanity, personal insults, and inflammatory phrasing doesn’t just grab attention — it reshapes expectations, and signaling that shock value and verbal aggression are acceptable substitutes for clarity, restraint, and leadership. Over time, that erosion matters: it filters down in to public debase, amplifies division, and leaves the presidency sounding less like a unifying institution and more like just another voice in the shouting match.

Some reaction:


And be sure to click on this and read Grok’s response: