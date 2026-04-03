Fact checking the firehose

Donald Trump’s Easter luncheon speech was a case study in how quickly a single address can outpace the capacity of any one person to document its departures from reality.

On April 1, 2026, President Donald Trump addressed an Easter luncheon at the White House that was closed to the press. The audience was friendly: evangelical leaders, cabinet members, faith community allies. The setting was devotional. The speech was not.

The White House comms team accidentally uploaded a video of the speech to YouTube. An enterprising reporter from Business Insider, Bryan Metzger, uploaded it to Twitter/X. The genie was out of its prison.

In a period of about 45 minutes (a short speech for him), Trump ranged across military operations in Iran and Venezuela; NATO’s alleged cowardice; the border and Kamala Harris; Medicaid fraud in Minnesota, Somali-Americans and Ilhan Omar; women’s sports and trans athletes; the stock market; and Bible sales, Christmas and the resurrection of Jesus Christ, occasionally in the same paragraph. It was classic Trump: associative, digressive, frequently profane and punctuated throughout by claims that ranged from exaggerated to plain old-fashioned recycled lies.

I have been writing about American politics for a very long time, yet it’s been a while since I fact-checked one of Trump’s speeches. But this speech floored me. In part, it was the setting: an Easter luncheon with prayers, with clergy and with invocations of Christ’s sacrifice presented almost as an afterthought and also as a laugh about kings. Partly the density. And frankly, in part the desire to keep it hidden from public view.

Some assertions must see the light of day. For example, Trump insists that Medicare, Medicaid and child care must be off-loaded to the states (funding and managing) because “[w]e’re fighting wars… We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country.”

And then there’s birthright citizenship, the 14th Amendment. (Trump was the first sitting president to attend oral arguments on one of his cases.)

We watched, and actually nobody knew what the hell was going on. Simple subject. Simple subject. It was passed right at the end of the Civil War. It was for the babies of slaves. That’s it. It wasn’t for billionaire Chinese people who have 57 children that become American citizens. They didn’t have that in mind. But, you know, it’s hard to explain that to some people.

How about a South African billionaire with at least 14 children?

With the help of Office online and Claude, I transcribed the speech, re-inserting the ahs, ums and repetitive phrases that had been scrubbed. (Maybe that’s why so many news articles quote Trump as though he speaks in complete sentences.) Then I fact-checked it. That took all day, and then some.

A few findings stand out. Trump describes Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer whose 2024 Paris Olympics match became a flashpoint in the transgender athlete debate, as a man who transitioned to womanhood. She was not. Khelif is a woman who was assigned female at birth. The entire anecdote, used to justify policy, rests on a lie.

Similarly, Trump claims that Somali-Americans in Minnesota have 94% unemployment. The actual labor force participation rate for that community is approximately 70% — higher than the general population in Minnesota.

The $19 billion fraud figure he cites for Minnesota Medicaid has no documented basis. The actual figure under federal investigation (which began under President Joe Biden) is about half that, $9 billion, and it is alleged not fact. Court cases are proceeding.

The US does not control 59% of the world’s oil.

China does not get 90% of its oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Wilt Chamberlain was 7’1”, not 7’3”.

Wind burns happen in very cold weather, not while swimming in an indoor pool.

These are not slips. They reflect the texture of all of his speeches. The specific number, the vivid detail, the confident claim all serve a rhetorical purpose, accuracy be damned. The detail and delivery make it feel true. The volume makes it impossible to refute in real time. Flood the zone, as my husband likes to remind me, is the point.

My annotated transcript has 48 sourced fact checks. I want to be clear about what it is and isn’t. It is not an exhaustive accounting of everything wrong with what Trump said. Ha! That would require a book. It is a careful, sourced examination of factual claims in this single speech, with many claims on auto-repeat. Some claims are false outright. Some are exaggerated. Some use real events as the kernel of a much larger fiction. Very few are broadly accurate. The breakdown, roughly: a third false, a quarter exaggerated or misleading, several unverifiable, and a small handful that hold up.

Fact-checking this speech was exhausting in a specific way: not because the facts were hard to find, but because there were so many claims to chase, each pulling in a different direction, each requiring its own sourcing and context. I came away with renewed respect for the journalists who do this daily and with renewed concern that fewer and fewer outlets have the resources to do it at all.

The annotated transcript follows (pdf). The sources are linked. Make of it what you will.