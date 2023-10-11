NYU Student Bar Association President Loses Job Offer After Calling Israel Massacre ‘Necessary’ Amid Student Groups Siding With Hamas

A NYU Student Bar Association President has lost her job offer from a prestigious international law firm after calling Hamas’ Israel massacre “necessary” and tensions on college campuses and some student groups backing and defending Hamas’ invasion. The Israeli death toll after Hamas’ butchery is now 1200 and the Israeli government has now confirmed that some babies and toddlers were beheaded by Hamas.

The president of New York University’s Student Bar Association lost a job offer from an international law firm after sending out a message saying Israel “bears full responsibility” for the Hamas terror attack that left at least 1,200 people dead and thousands more wounded. In an online newsletter published Monday and circulated on social media since, Ryna Workman refused to “condemn Palestinian resistance,” instead saying that Israel had only itself to blame. “Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life,” wrote Workman. “This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary.” By Tuesday afternoon, Chicago-based law firm Winston & Strawn wrote on X — formerly known as Twitter — that it had rescinded a job offer to Workman.

The student group she belonged to has now renounced her message and given her the boot:

NYU law student president says Israel ‘bears full responsibility’ for terror attack in newsletter — and it costs her cushy lawyer job offer

The Hill reports of tensions rising on college campuses:

The Israel-Hamas war has upended activity on U.S. college campuses, pitting student groups against their own university leaders as long-simmering tensions between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian organizations boil over. Some student groups have long denounced what they call Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and brutal treatment of its residents, and while politicians from across the political spectrum were swift to condemn Hamas’s attack over the weekend, there were those at U.S. schools who laid the blame at Israel’s feet, leading to fears of potential antisemitic violence. More than 30 student groups at Harvard released a statement after the attack saying that Israel was “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” and the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Students for Justice in Palestine said Hamas’s actions, while left hundreds of Israeli civilians dead, represent “a step towards a free Palestine.” “We stand in solidarity with Palestinian resistance fighters and all oppressed people around the world seeking freedom and a better world,” the UVA group said. The Harvard letter received so much backlash, including from the university’s president, that the names of all the original signing organizations have been taken off. Harvard Hillel responded by saying it is “deeply pained that instead of finding solace and support among our Harvard community in the days following the bloodiest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, we encountered further hatred and anti-Semitism here in Cambridge.” Micah Gritz, COO of Jewish on Campus and a senior at Tufts University, says the “campus environment” has been “horrifying.” He said Jewish and Israeli students are “incredibly scared,” and he had friends in Israel who have been hiding in bomb shelters and family getting redrafted into the Israeli army. “On campus, we’re seeing students either turn a blind eye to the conflict, or we’re seeing those who are openly celebrating our pain, you know, glorifying it, justifying it,” Gritz told The Hill. “They’re casting the murder of Jews and Israelis as progressive, as liberation. It’s just honestly very, very scary as a Jewish student on campus who has friends and family in Israel.”

Politico also has a report on tensions at colleges:

Colleges across the country on Tuesday were facing a bitter divide on campuses over Hamas’ attacks on Israel, with administrators at odds with far-left student groups that were pushing a pro-Palestinian narrative. What started on campus email lists and in student papers quickly spiraled into a battle involving members of Congress in both parties, the lightning-rod conservative Sen. Ted Cruz and Cornel West, the star professor-turned-left wing presidential candidate. Comments from college presidents calling for calm and compassion have been met with strong condemnation by student associations that took Israel to task over its control of the region. And Pro-Palestinian messaging from students has caused an uproar among political leaders on the left and the right. Harvard, Stanford and Georgetown were among those caught in the maelstrom, which also spread to other top schools. ….Campus ideological battles often serve as indicators of national culture war issues — and particularly of divisions within the Democratic Party. Similar discontent was breaking out in coastal U.S. cities, pushing some leading progressives to distance themselves from the anti-Israel rhetoric. After the New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America promoted a pro-Palestinian rally over the weekend, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — one of six DSA members in Congress — spoke out against the antisemitic messages from the rally. …Harvard President Claudine Gay maintained Tuesday that no student group speaks for Harvard or its leadership. At Columbia University, another Ivy League institution, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine argued the responsibility for the war and casualties “undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government and other Western governments.” Columbia’s president, Minouche Shafik, said she was “devastated” by the attack and “the ensuing violence that is affecting so many people.” …Stanford University is also under fire for refusing to denounce the banners celebrating the bombardments. Members of Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine’s leadership wrote an op-ed Tuesday arguing that Palestinians have a legal right to resist occupation. Several California chapters of the pro-Palestinian group signed onto a statement saying Hamas’ attack “now stands as a revolutionary moment in contemporary Palestinian resistance.”

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter group in Chicago started using a paraglider as a kind of logo to show their support for Hamas. Hamas used paragliders to land in the middle of a concert for peace in Israel and they butchered at least 260 attendees.

Students at the University of California Long Beach are also using a paraglider to symbolize their support of Hamas:

