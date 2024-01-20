" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Photography / Neither Snow nor Rain…

Neither Snow nor Rain…

by Leave a Comment

Soldiers assigned to the “The Old Guard,” perform their duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Va. on a snowy Martin Luther King Jr Day. (Photo By: Army Sgt. Ethan Scofield)

The cold wave that is presently gripping parts of the nation is bringing about discomfort, misery, havoc — even death.

There are some professions whose members must perform their duties no matter what the weather may throw at them.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” is an informal motto long associated with our U.S. postal workers.

Another profession whose members are not only expected but required to perform under the most abominable (weather) conditions is the U.S. military.

Here are some photos to remind us.

An airman clears ice and snow off an Air Force B-52H Stratofortress with a de-icing truck at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (Photo By: Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham)
The crew of the Coast Guard cutter Polar Star “towing” their ship in McMurdo Sound, Antartica.
(Photo by Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Graves)
U.S. and Romanian soldiers participate in the Croatian Winter Challenge at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland.
(Photo By: Dan Yarnall, Army)
Tech. Sgt. Chrystal Maldonado, 92nd Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and 92nd SFS MWD Leo search for survival, evasion, resistance, and escape (SERE) students in a combined training effort in Cusick, Wash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stassney Davis)
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists conduct ice-rescue training as a part of an ice rescue technician certification course at Sixmile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)
Air Force personnel clear a path for flight operations at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras.)
U.S. Army Spc. Kyle Tango, mans a fighting position during night operations for Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska. (Alejandro Peña, U.S. Air Force)
Combat medics dispatched from a Polish PZL W-3 Sokol helicopter after a successful casualty evacuation simulation during a US – Polish Live Fire Exercise in Toruñ, Poland (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)
Maintainers from Dover Air Force Base, Del., walk across the flightline while initiating de-icing procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams)