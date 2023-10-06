KEVIN’S REVENGE (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

Kevin McCarthy is blaming Democrats for him being ousted as Speaker.

When McCarthy became Speaker, it took 15 votes. Every single Democrat in the House voted against him. Every single Democrat voted for Hakeem Jeffries consistently on all 15 voting rounds. The Republicans did not. Members of the Freedom Caucus weren’t even consistent in who they were voting for each round, as many kept changing their votes from one nutcase to another. The only reason there wasn’t a 16th round of voting is because Kevin made deals with the goons in the Freedom Caucus.

Kevin made deals to put goons on important committees, like placing gaslighting lying conspiracy-pushing lunatics like Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Byron Donalds, Clay Higgins, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Jim Gym Jordan on the Oversight Committee. He made a deal to allow the House to push the bogus impeachment hearing. He made a deal that he wouldn’t work with Democrats and would run the House as a one-party legislative chamber. And he made a deal that any member of the House, for any reason, can call for a vote for his ouster as Speaker. This effectively made him the weakest and worst Speaker in the history of the House before he even set foot in the office.

Kevin broke one promise and that was he worked with Democrats to avoid a shutdown. This infuriated Matt Gaetz who called for Kevin’s ouster, even without having a replacement in mind. Gaetz only needed five Republicans to vote against McCarthy. He got eight. Every Democrat voted against McCarthy. So, McCarthy is blaming the Democrats.

The media have asked Democrats how they would have handled this if the shoe was on the other foot. Would they have asked Republicans to help them if some lunatics in their party were trying to oust a Democratic Speaker. This is a stupid hypothetical question. The Democrats are not lunatics. The Democrats are consistent. The Democrats are more united than the Republicans are. Nancy Pelosi might be the best Speaker in the history of the House. She knew how to count votes.

Kevin McCarthy is the WORST Speaker in the history of the House and couldn’t count votes with a magic calculator.

Kevin is now blaming Democrats for his failure and is trying to punish them by having the temporary Speaker, Patrick McHenry, take private offices away from Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer. These offices are for the former Speaker, but McHenry sent Pelosi’s office a letter demanding that she vacate by the next day, even though she was still in California for Senator Diane Feinstein’s funeral. Republicans are dicks.

This is revenge. Republican member Garret Graves said, “I don’t know what they’re complaining about. They created this situation.” That right there is typical lying Republican grade-A b.s.

Democrats did NOT create this situation. Democrats didn’t bring up the vote, that was a Republican. Democrats didn’t make deals with Republicans for McCarthy to become Speaker that said any member could attempt to oust him. Democrats didn’t make McCarthy break promises to Republicans. Democrats voted the same way they voted back in January. It’s not the Democrats’ obligation to save a Republican, especially a gaslighting liar like Kevin McCarthy who allowed an impeachment inquiry without a vote. It’s not the Democrats’ fault that Republicans are lunatics or that McCarthy was the worst Speaker in House history.

Not only can’t Republicans legislate, but even when they’re in charge, they’re blaming Democrats for how THEIR House is run. Republicans asked the voters to give them control of the House. They got it. Now, they can’t run it and they’re blaming Democrats for their failure. Remind me again, who has the majority?

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].