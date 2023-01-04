Is Kevin McCarthy a sinking political Titanic?

Is Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) the equivilent of a sinking political Titanic?

The third time wasn’t the charm for McCarthy, who shocked many when he went to Mar-A-Largo after January 6 to get a photo of himself with a smiling Donald Trump. Many pundits contend that if McCarthy had stuck witih his original strong criticism of Trump’s role in the January 6 coup attempt the course of politics could have been far different that it has been since: McCarthy helped resurrect the disgraced President.

And so on January 3 McCarthy failed not once, not twice but three times to be elected Speaker of the House. The last time a vote for Speaker failed on the first ballot was in 1923. On the third vote, McCarthy even lost one more vote. Meanwhile, McCarthy, who sold his soul to Trump, got some bad news: Trump wouldn’t say whether he’d still support McCarthy after news that he failed on the first ballot. ““We’ll see what happens. We’ll see how it all works out,” the twice-impeached former President told NBC News’Garrett Haake. As he said that, Trump seemingly held up his finger to check the political winds.

McCarthy vows to hang in there and get the Speakership no matter how many votes are needed, but some analysts doubt the bulk of Republicans will want to wait that long. Will a new candidate emerge? And how much will a new candidate have to sell his/her soul to the hard-right?

According to Ronald Brownstein, the right has already won the speakership.

No matter how they resolve Tuesday’s vote choosing the next speaker of the House, Republicans appear poised to double down on the hard-edged politics that most swing state voters rejected in last November’s midterm election. Stubborn conservative resistance to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has put the party at risk of precipitating the first speakership election that extends to more than a single ballot since 1923 – and only the second since the Civil War. But even if McCarthy ultimately prevails, the show of strength from the GOP’s conservative vanguard has ensured it enormous leverage in shaping the party’s legislative and investigative agenda. And that could reinforce the image of extremism that hurt Republicans in the midterm election, especially in the key swing states likely to decide the next presidential contest – Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona. Whoever Republicans ultimately select as speaker “will be subject to the whims and the never-ending leveraging of a small group of members who want to wield power,” said former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent, a CNN political commentator. “You’re going to have this group on the far right that is going to continue to push the leadership to go further right on issues.” Tuesday’s vote may create a kind of drama that was common in the House during the 19th century but has virtually disappeared since.

So it may be back to the 19th century future if Republicans start heading for political lifeboats to find an alternative to McCarthy, yet another politician who groveled at the feet of Donald Trump and wound up destroying his own brand.

To be sure, it’s still too soon for a political obituary, but commentary isn’t trending in McCarthy’s direction.

What goes round comes round. The right-wing habits of chaos and betrayal the GOP unleashed against the American Republic on Jan. 6 are now destroying Lincoln’s party. The sedition you feed is the sedition that feeds on you. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 3, 2023



—Mediaite: Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz All Exemplify Why Republicans Lose.

—Huffington Post: McCarthy Fails On 3 Straight Votes

The California Republican failed in three votes to secure a majority, opening the door to more challengers.

—Politico: 3 strikes for McCarthy — but he’s not out yet

PIZZA on its way to MCCARTHY office…. Never a good sign pic.twitter.com/ie9jLj9mtc — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) January 3, 2023

“Whoever the hapless soul holding the speaker’s gavel turns out to be, that person is in for two years of hell.”—Karen Tumulty, WaPo — Duty To Warn ? (@duty2warn) January 4, 2023

By sucking up to Donald Trump and his cult, Kevin McCarthy has screwed himself over. It’s amazing to watch him realize that. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 4, 2023

Fox complaining about GOP hardliner intransigence – when the network built itself on that posture and helped create the Freedom Caucus, Trumpism, birtherism, and all the rest. Good grief https://t.co/aRJw28VZEM — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) January 4, 2023

He may somehow pull this off yet, but you get the feeling that this McCarthy juggernaut may be a slowly melting glacier. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 3, 2023

“Let’s examine Kevin McCarthy’s options between adjournment & tomorrow’s votes. Is there any possibility that he can avoid a fight by making peace with all sides before noon? Without being overly absolutist, the answer to that question is absolutely not.”https://t.co/ADcqUUyFr5 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 4, 2023

"Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside." — John F. Kennedy, Jan. 20, 1961 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 3, 2023

Yes. Joe nails it here. ?? https://t.co/WH5Lj1M26C — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 3, 2023

"Welcome to the post-Trump era of the Republican Party." James Carville — DrJackBrown ? (@DrGJackBrown) January 4, 2023

.@RepJeffries: "Today for the first time in 100 years, the House of Representatives failed to organize on opening day. It's a sad day for the House of Representatives as an institution. It's a sad day for democracy. It's a sad day for the American people." #118thCongress pic.twitter.com/vUiowJUde4 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 4, 2023

Worth remembering: Nancy Pelosi just ran the House for two years with the exact same margin. She not only easily commanded the Speakership but passed a lot of legislation. Part of this is that the Dems are not the GOP. The radicalism and propensity for parliamentary … — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 3, 2023

Hakeem Jeffries can win if Mike Pence does the right thing! — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 3, 2023

Today's dysfunction in Washington is more evidence that the divide in our party isn't about policy or ideology. It's between those who want to win and get common sense conservative results and those who want to be a performance act at the circus. — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) January 3, 2023

This once-in-a-century humiliation of a party’s nominee for Speaker is chickens coming home to roost for McCarthy, who whitewashed right-wing insurrectionism on the House floor. Nobody’s getting killed now, but the House GOP now sleeps in the bed they made with Trump and Bannon. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) January 3, 2023

Lauren Boebert hasn’t enjoyed this much influence since her last DUI. — Weisselberger (@weisselbergers) January 3, 2023

McCarthys failure is what happens when you compromise with legislative terrorists — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023

Should we be surprised that the people who tried to destroy the Republic and encouraged an attack on the US House can’t figure out how to run it? https://t.co/XMzhb1Gkyj — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 3, 2023

It's always been my question. But especially now — if he *doesn't* become Speaker of the House. Was it worth it? pic.twitter.com/sFCulcrVBW — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 3, 2023

me>