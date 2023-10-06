How Are Biodegradable Fabrics Reshaping the Future of Sustainable Fashion?

As pictures of heaps of discarded clothes frequently appear in news articles about fast fashion, people recognize the need for biodegradable fabrics that break down rather than clutter landfills. They also appreciate natural clothing materials, knowing those often support sustainable purchasing ideals.

Of course, giving unwanted clothing a new life is even better, such as donating it to a thrift store. However, that approach has potential problems, too. Not all incoming goods are suitable to resell, and the rejects typically go to dumps. Even if someone thinks they’re doing good, they could unwittingly contribute to harming the planet.

Durable and stylish clothing with a minimal environmental impact goes a long way in creating a more sustainable future. Here are some benefits researchers and inventors have achieved by investigating new ways to make greener apparel.

Offering the Possibility of Air-Purifying Clothing

Pollution is a major problem worldwide. Medical researchers know it contributes to chronic diseases that reduce people’s quality of life. Interested individuals have suggested several possibilities, including taking fewer trips in gas-guzzling cars and more with bikes or electric vehicles.

Clothing is not usually part of discussions about achieving cleaner air. However, that could change due to work associated with the University of Rochester and Delft University of Technology.

Researchers used 3D printing to create living, photosynthetic materials from algae. They used bacterial cellulose as a base material and deposited algae onto it. The blend of an organic, nonliving material and the algae resulted in an eco-friendly, biodegradable product that’s easy to reproduce. People only need to take small samples of the existing items and use them to grow more. That could make producing natural clothing kind to the planet and sufficiently scalable.

Researchers believe their garments would purify the air during photosynthesis, when they absorb carbon and release oxygen. Many houseplant lovers select varieties that clean interior air, but tapping into air-cleaning capabilities with living clothing would enhance the effects.

The group also anticipates much broader use cases for their creation. They span from photosynthetic skin grafts that speed wound healing with light to artificial leaves that offer aesthetic beauty and sustainable energy.

Other instances of getting creative with 3D printing materials have also occurred. People have tried options such as wood filament and metal, although plastic is still the most popular. Besides upending the fashion industry, 3D printers and pioneering materials could make many other sectors more sustainable.

Reducing Waste With and Beyond Biodegradable Fabrics

People can easily see how biodegradable fabrics minimize waste by breaking down instead of staying in their original forms. However, the reduction could also happen when people manufacture natural clothing materials from garbage.

The reality is not as off-putting as it might sound. That’s because many manufacturing processes’ byproducts ordinarily get discarded but could easily be repurposed to make sustainable fabrics. Banana fiber is an excellent example. This biodegradable material typically comes from peels, leaves and stems. Some companies also pull the fibers from banana tree trunks.

ALT TEX is a Toronto-based business that combines food waste and microbes to start a fermentation process that creates a sustainable polyester that breaks down after use. The production method eliminates nearly 20 pounds of carbon emissions and 2 pounds of food waste for every shirt made.

A company called Stripe & Stare creates compostable underwear. Founder Katie Lopes focused on that clothing category since people usually don’t want to wear it secondhand. The business makes its natural clothing materials with TENCEL, a fabric made from raw beechwood. Information on the brand’s website recommends replacing the underwear every six to 12 months by cutting off the lace trim and putting it in a compost pile. It breaks down within 180 days.

Due to interest in biodegradable fabrics used for fashion, decision-makers are also seeking other applications. One business makes a material that breaks down in a month to create cleaning cloths and face masks.

Elsewhere, a creator named Margherita Grassi gets discarded oyster shells from seafood restaurants and turns them into clothing adornments. She has added them to items such as wedding veils and dress shirts.

Making Natural Clothing Materials With Captured Carbon

Carbon-capture technology is widely studied, especially with climate change causing measurable and detrimental problems. Manufacturers have created products such as soap and cutlery with this approach, which is now used in the clothing industry.

Twin sisters Neeka and Leila Mashouf work at Rubi Laboratories, which uses carbon-capture processes to make apparel. The company’s system takes captured carbon and uses enzymes to convert it into cellulose pulp. Processing turns it into fibers spun into yarn used to make textiles. This production method caught the attention of Walmart executives, who will place Rubi’s modular reactors in the retail brand’s facilities. The goal is to work on a garment prototype and — eventually — a collection of biodegradable garb.

However, one downside of some captured-carbon clothing is that it’s not yet biodegradable. Such was the case with a line released in 2022 by Zara. The technique converts steel-mill emissions into low-carbon polyester yarn. Some critics wanted the company to look at what causes unsustainable practices in the fashion industry and pursue widespread changes instead. They pointed out how carbon-capture processes are expensive and energy-intensive, making them difficult to scale.

Biodegradable Fabrics Deserve Further Research

One of the reasons biodegradable fabrics are so important for sustainability is that conventional materials often pollute the environment after people discard them. Dyes and other chemicals leach into the soil and water, causing persistent but preventable problems.

However, some biodegradable materials only break down with industrial methods. It’s much easier for consumers to compost clothing at home. That’s a more challenging option, especially when manufacturers opt for extremely durable materials. People may instead resort to donating or simply throwing their unwanted clothes away, compounding environmental issues.

These examples highlight why work in this area is essential for lasting progress. People who learn about alternatives to clothing made to wear and discard will be more open to buying and telling friends about them. That will drive demand for more sustainable options and fuel the market.