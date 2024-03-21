House Republicans’ Biden Impeachment Hearings: the Flop that keeps on Flopping

You’ve heard of the gift that keeps on giving? The House Republicans’ hearings to try and impeach President Joe Biden have become the flop that keeps on flopping.

New Coke and the movie version of Cats were more successful. If anything, for House Republicans, the hearings have become a humiliation-o-rama. But for months that seemed not to matter since the hearings were covered gavel to gavel on Fox. At the last hearing, Fox News cut away after a short bit of coverage and didn’t go back to it. However, X, TikTok and news reports carried the humiliation in full.

It wasn’t pretty: Lacking support and evidence, the GOP-led impeachment inquiry against President Biden continued to sputter out, even as House Republicans on Wednesday held a hearing that featured witnesses who reiterated thin allegations that members of the Biden family capitalized financially on their father’s name. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) commenced the investigation into Biden last year with allegations of high crimes and misdemeanors that Republicans have since struggled to support. Fifteen months later, no evidence or testimony obtained by congressional Republicans has showed that Joe Biden was a direct participant in or beneficiary of his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings. And while some of Hunter Biden’s close associates have placed his father in proximity to those involved with some of the deals — undermining the president’s claims he was unaware of Hunter’s activities — none of the allegations have met Republican claims that Hunter Biden’s business activities fueled an influence-peddling operation that enriched Joe Biden and his family. With a threadbare majority, House Republicans need near unanimity to approve articles of impeachment against the president, which they do not have. Instead, skepticism among rank-and-file Republicans has only grown since an FBI informant was charged with lying about the Bidens, an implosion of what had been presented as a major piece of evidence. In the absence of those votes, Comer and other members of the investigating committees have pivoted to the possibility of criminal referrals. Comer has threatened to make “multiple” criminal referrals, but it remains unclear whether lawmakers will formally accuse President Biden of a crime and what crimes they allege may have been committed.

If you watched it, it was like watching a car get into a horrendous crash and windup up as an accordion made up of compressed car and bloody body parts:

Tony Bobulinski, a onetime business associate of Hunter Biden’s, and Jason Galanis, who is serving a nearly 16-year federal prison sentence in Montgomery, Ala., for multiple fraud schemes, both testified at the hearing Wednesday at the behest of House Republicans. They both made claims that Joe Biden was involved in his family members’ business activities before offering details of limited interactions with Joe Biden to flesh out the allegations. Bobulinski has pointed to a meeting he had with Joe Biden in May 2017, arranged by Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James, as proof Joe Biden was aware of his son’s business dealings with foreign entities. But when Bobulinski was asked about the meeting Wednesday, he made no specific mention of their pursuit of a deal with CEFC, a Chinese energy conglomerate, as he described the 45-minute meeting in Los Angeles. “We talked about my background, my family’s military background, the different business ventures I had done around the world, the family I worked with — Joe spent time talking about his family, some of the tragedies that they had lived through,” Bobulinski said, describing the discussion with Joe Biden, who was not in office at the time. Galanis, who testified via Zoom from prison, also described a “relatively short discussion” with then-Vice President Biden in May 2014 after Hunter Biden, at a party, pulled aside Galanis and a small group of people — including Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina and her husband, Yury Luzkhkov, and Hunter Biden’s ex-business associate Devon Archer — and called Joe Biden on speakerphone. Galanis claimed that the discussion was about Baturina and Luzkhkov’s upcoming visit to Washington and “they talked about being good to his boy.” Pressed on whether this call was about Hunter Biden displaying “access to the Biden brand” to prospective investors, Galanis stated it was.

But the biggest “bombshell” wasn’t one that provided damning info on the Bidens. It was damning info on Republcans.

The House Oversight Committee’s latest attempt to hold an impeachment hearing on President Joe Biden took a bizarre turn on Wednesday when one of the three witnesses who gave evidence before the Republican-led panel began revealing unflattering information on former president Donald Trump’s disgraced ex-personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani. Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman who served time in prison for violating federal campaign finance laws and fraud charges, told committee members that he’d been a “key participant” in a scheme to dig up dirt on Mr Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. He said Mr Giuliani had “tasked” him with “finding dirt on the Bidens so that an array of networks could spread misinformation about them” so Mr Trump and his allies could “damage the Bidens’ reputations and secure the 2020 election for Trump”. But Parnas, who admitted to being on supervised release after serving prison time for his offences, told the panel that the allegations against the Bidens being peddled by the Republican majority were false. “I have never wavered from saying that there was no evidence of the Bidens’ corruption in Ukraine – because there truly was none,” he said in an opening statement. Continuing, Parnas said the theories on which Republicans have based their impeachment inquiry into Mr Biden are actually “predicated on a bunch of false information that is being spread by the Kremlin” and have no basis in fact. “Throughout this entire situation, no credible source has ever provided proof of Joe or Hunter Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine … no respectable Ukrainian official has ever said that the Bidens did anything illegal,” he said as he rattled off a list of Ukrainian officials and nations who have publicly said that the president and his son were not implicated in any criminal activity. Parnas added that the CEO of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company which employed Hunter Biden as a board member, had rejected a deal on criminal charges he faced “in exchange for information on the Bidens” but turned over no such information.

And then came the knock out punch:

“The only information ever pushed about the Bidens and Ukraine has come from Russia and Russian agents, which everyone sitting here today knows,” he said, pointing to the recent indictment of ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov on charges of fabricating the derogatory information about the Bidens which figured prominently in an FBI form made public by the Republican majority. “In my travels, I found precisely zero proof of the Bidens’ criminality. Instead, what I learned in that timeframe was the true nature of the conspiracy that the Kremlin was forcing through Russian, Ukrainian, American, and other channels to interfere in our elections. Ultimately this was meant to benefit Trump’s re-election, which would in turn benefit Vladimir Putin,” he said.

HAHAHA: Look at James Comer’s face as Democrat Jared Moskowitz challenges him to try to impeach Joe Biden with no evidence. This is so amazing?pic.twitter.com/NONCzy8U7X — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 20, 2024

Well this helps explain why Fox News isn't airing the Hunter Biden hearing today https://t.co/jZFrYqLmQj — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 20, 2024

Raskin: Our colleagues now are apparently preparing to save face by ending the impeachment farce with criminal referrals. But criminal referrals require evidence of crimes. And the only crimes we have seen are those of the GOP s own star witnesses pic.twitter.com/g7JjXpteB2 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

In a brilliant moment during Wednesday's sham impeachment hearing, Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz flipped the script and called the Republicans' bluff by making his own motion to impeach President Biden and asking the GOP to second it. The Republicans crumbled as he… pic.twitter.com/JmmdSEOErn — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 21, 2024

.@RepTedLieu: "Democrats were the adults in the room and we put up the votes on critical bills… and what are Republicans are doing? Stupid stuff…Literally, we have the Republicans doing stupid stuff — spreading Russian disinformation…" pic.twitter.com/HqtryZQ8BY — CSPAN (@cspan) March 20, 2024

“It is one thing to say that this thing is falling apart, but that actually understates how horrifically bad this is. I mean, this was dumb and dumber. Lev Parnas coming out and just humiliating this committee.”https://t.co/32Ww9Fpmgq — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) March 21, 2024

WOW: Republicans just BLOCKED Jamie Raskin’s motion to subpoena Jared Kushner. What are they so afraid of? Are the Republicans scared that Jared’s $2 billion loan from the Saudi’s will be exposed for all Americans to see? Cowards. pic.twitter.com/WUJHKGH1Kz — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 20, 2024

I spent December 2019 publicly begging politicians to let Lev Parnas testify before Congress. I was in touch with him and his camp and was writing a bestseller in which he was featured. I knew he had things to say that would shock us all. It took *five years* for today to happen. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 20, 2024

This hearing saw a fraudster speculate from prison and Bobulinski confirm he never discussed business with Joe Biden. After dozens of interviews, only Russian disinformation is left. The GOP sham impeachment is dead and continuing it just helps Russia interfere in our election. pic.twitter.com/G45vyHvFQR — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) March 21, 2024

A sitting US Senator pushing Russian disinformation should be a bigger story than what shoes President Biden is wearing https://t.co/gCblQKDPDe — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) March 21, 2024

I’m filled with so much emotion, but the pride I feel after hearing my husband’s testimony @levparnas today is immense.Thank you for speaking the truth it’s so important for all of us to come together.The shadow diplomacy was real under Trump #shadowdiplomacy #LevFinallySpeaks — Svetlana Parnas (@SParnas) March 21, 2024

Another banner day for the @HouseGOP

sham impeachment effort. Their star witness is going to jail for lying – while also tied to Russian intelligence. Their other witness testified from prison. And they still haven't presented a shred of evidence. It’s time to move on, folks. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 21, 2024

Lev Parnas, ex-Giuliani associate, testifies allegations against Bidens are false and 'spread by the Kremlin' https://t.co/5ICEJwM0Ot — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 20, 2024

“The Biden impeachment inquiry has not produced a shred of concrete evidence showing that Joe Biden did anything illegal.” pic.twitter.com/8UmJFZcKXk — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 20, 2024

So @JaredEMoskowitz made such a ballsy mockery of the House GOP’s Biden impeachment inquiry that he got @Jim_Jordan to laugh at the brinksmanship when the Democrat made a motion to impeach POTUS but couldn’t get a Republican second pic.twitter.com/ESZ1R1gGHF — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 21, 2024

‘

.@RepRaskin: Even if we were to believe every single word offered by these utterly compromised and biased witnesses, their allegations don't identify any wrongdoing, much less an impeachable offense by President Biden. pic.twitter.com/ctKB6H6VaP — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 20, 2024

Lev Parnas: The impeachment proceedings that bring us here now are predicated on false information spread by the Kremlin. pic.twitter.com/XND1eZ9n6W — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 20, 2024

Jim Jordan walks right into the trap like the dope that he is. https://t.co/UB0n7nwUU7 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 21, 2024

Jessica: This was another day where it was readily apparent that James Comer and the Republicans are not ready for prime time, let alone 10:00 A.M., which is when everyone stopped paying attention to this. pic.twitter.com/53XHkAgIJS — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

WATCH Lev Parnas explain that he was dispatched by Rudy Giuliani to smear Joe Biden on the orders of Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/AEhXDk1M9R — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) March 20, 2024

Today, I testified under oath for 8 hours and showed the country the truth—this impeachment is nothing more than a political sham. I’m grateful the truth is finally coming out. This is just the beginning. Thank you for your support—stay tuned! #LevRemembers #ShadowDiplomacy — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) March 21, 2024

.@RepRaskin: With any luck, today marks the end of perhaps the most spectacular failure in the history of congressional investigations. pic.twitter.com/V5nPOKQU5v — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 20, 2024

Comer: Are you going to work with me to have Joe Biden come and answers these discrepancies? Raskin: There’s no evidence at all that he’s committed any high crime or misdemeanor. What is it???? Comer: *ends hearing* pic.twitter.com/pW7K5rCIE5 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 20, 2024

OH MY. The witness (Bobulinski) says he was unable to get the data from his phone after promising it to the committee because of some FBI software. lol what a clownshow. They have no evidence. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 20, 2024

After promoting foreign agents, convicted conmen and pornographic material to smear the president, the House GOP impeachment inquiry grinds to a halt. This madcap series ends where it started: unable to name a single high crime or misdemeanor to pin on President Biden. pic.twitter.com/Jh1safRpMW — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) March 20, 2024

Lev Parnas says ex-Trump AG Bill Barr was notified of Giuliani's effort to get dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine "from the day he took office." "I believe Bill Barr should be investigated for the cover up and trying to silence me to get the truth of what really happened in Ukraine." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 20, 2024

I nominate James Comer for Most Valuable Republican Congressman for the Democratic Party in 2024. https://t.co/wmoD1KvPbj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 20, 2024

They blocked Raskin's subpoena of the Blackberry containing the texts Bobulinski says he has. Now why would they try to bury this evidence? ?https://t.co/cBrtEu7NlX — Meridian13 (@Meridian131) March 20, 2024

