Grift Force One





Donald Trump will go down as the most corrupt president in American history

Donald Trump brags about donating his $400,000 annual salary and lies that he’s the only president who’s ever done so. For the record, Hoover and JFK both donated their salaries, and Donald Trump hasn’t donated his entire salary. But even if he did donate his entire salary, it pales in comparison to what he’s making from profiting off the Oval Office. Donald Trump is donating less than 2% of his income.

A 927-page disclosure, covering 2025 and filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, shows Trump made $2.2 billion. Just in case it needs to be noted for you, $2.2 billion is more than $400,000. If you do not believe he is profiting from the Oval Office, in 2024, the year before he returned to it, Trump’s income was $622 million.

When asked by reporters about profiting while in the Oval Office as he was about to board the brand-new Air Force One on its inaugural flight to the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota, Trump said, “You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s going up, everybody’s profiting.” Referring to himself in third person, he added, “Thank you, President Trump. So, we’re all profiting.”

Except he is not just profiting from the stock market; he reported more than $1.4 billion in cryptocurrency-related income in his latest annual financial disclosure released Tuesday, with digital assets emerging as the largest source of his personal earnings during his second term.

Trump said he doesn’t “get involved” in his personal finances, but just as he was making that comment, Eric and Don Jr, who oversee most of his finances, were standing just a few feet away waiting to board the plane with him.

While Trump claims his presidency and policies are making money for other people, most of the investors who followed his lead on crypto have reported huge losses.

Everyone with a checkbook understands how to get what they want from Donald Trump, and that is to pay him. When he owned a hotel in Washington, the place was constantly booked during his presidency. As soon as he left office in 2021, the vacancy sign turned on. Memberships in his tacky golf resorts increase, as well as the fees, while he’s president. After he leaves office, they drop off. Since re-entering office in January 2025, Trump has made huge business deals with foreign governments, most notably the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Trump is also taking bribes from media powerhouses, such as Disney, CBS, Meta, and Elon Musk’s X, and has even sold presidential pardons. Speaking of Qatar, that nation bribed Trump with what is now the brand-new Air Force One, which Trump took for its first flight as Air Force One on Wednesday.

According to reports, Qatar was trying to sell the plane, but there were no takers, so giving it to Donald Trump was an investment, as Qatar secured a $1.2 trillion investment and trade agreement with the US after making this “donation.” And they didn’t offer to give it to Trump until Donald Trump asked for it. He didn’t just accept a bribe; he solicited it.

This jet’s service as Air Force One is temporary, as the Air Force is waiting on two brand-new jumbo jets that will serve as Air Force One. When Trump’s term is over, he is taking this jet, which is worth $3.2 billion, with him. To retrofit and add security features to this Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, the Air Force spent around $400 million. So we spent $400 million on this plane that Donald Trump is going to keep. By the way, all this is illegal. All gifts given to a president are supposed to remain with the country, not be taken with him when he leaves office.

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