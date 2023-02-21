GOP Follies for February 2023

The GOP Follies were again on display in February 2023. Hot air from the GOP was so immense that it could have floated a Trump-sized balloon.

The first up to bat for the GOP was Kari Lake who acts like she is the Messiah.

How would Jesus respond to Lake using Bible verses to promote herself?

Lake was not done tweeting her insight.

Which children were muzzled and which elderly were locked away?

Republicans may claim to worship G-O-D, but Democratic congressman Jimmy Gomez discovered that they openly worship G-U-N.

Not to be left out of the spotlight, Marjorie Taylor Greene used her time in a congressional hearing to violate the Ninth Commandment.

On 02 February 2023, the RNC gave a nod to the movie Groundhog Day by again tweeting about the USA’s border.

So, who are the “thousands of Americans dying” because of the border?

Then came the saga of the Chinese balloon flying over the USA. GOP congressman Jim Jordan took a shot at President Biden.

Jordan’s comment about gas stoves revealed that he, too, was repeating Groundhog Day.

Republicans haven’t been this bothered by a balloon since one floated by the USA’s southern border while Donald Trump was visiting it.

Activists opposing President Trump's proposed border wall flew a giant inflatable balloon depicting Trump as a diaper-clad baby during his border visit pic.twitter.com/aNBe0c02VZ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2019

Like the Chinese balloon, this other balloon was also smaller than Donald Trump’s ego.

One GOP congressman was so concerned about a Chinese balloon flying over the USA that he rearranged his priorities.

As preparations were being made for President Biden’s State-of-the-Union speech, GOP congressman Mike Loychik expressed his confusion about architecture.

In response to President Biden’s speech, GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert demonstrated that she is chronologically challenged.

Afterwards, GOP congressman Andy Ogles revealed his belief that an ink pen becomes a magic wand when used by the POTUS.

On February 13th, GOP congressman Byron Donalds thought that President Biden was playing hide-and-seek, which would come as a surprise to all state governors in the USA.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Ted Cruz demonstrated his poetic talent.

By continuing to talk about gas stoves, GOP politicians have repeated Groundhog Day more than actor Bill Murray ever did. If they continue to do so, then they will be singing “I Got You Babe” upon waking up each morning.

On February 18th, GOP congressman Ronny Jackson demonstrated that the Doobie Brothers are correct.

On February 19th, Matt Gaetz discovered a female Republican who is 33 years too old for him.

On the same day, Ted Cruz erred while writing about Texas.

To his credit, Cruz finally made it past Groundhog Day. That is good because nobody wants to hear him sing “I Got You Babe” anyway.

On February 20th, GOP congressman Paul Gosar demonstrated his knowledge of how the federal government works.

Gosar the Gosarian then revealed that his favorite color is Kremlin red.

While President Biden was visiting Ukraine, GOP congressman George Santos revealed that he practices recycling.

Santos would have gotten away with his recycling of lies if it hadn’t been for those meddling fact-checkers.

The month of February is one of the coldest months of the year for the USA. Perhaps that is why GOP politicians lit a fire.

I don’t want TMV readers to end up in a hospital’s burn ward. So, I will end this post while there is still a week left in February.