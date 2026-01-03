GIVE TMV A GIFT FOR THE NEW YEAR (DONATE)



HAPPY NEW YEAR — and please help make 2026 a great new year for The Moderate Voice. TMV was started in January 2003 on BlogSpot and quickly evolved into a group blog that was on several platforms before settling on Word Press. MANY blogs have died over the years due to social media, in particular Facebook and Twitter. We’ are still (stubbornly) here. During the golden age of blogging The Moderate Voice was a winner in the annual Weblog Awards (Bloggies) contest.

The Moderate Voice needs donations. It has no big corporate or huge individual donor and makes a modest amount from other sources.

2026 promises to be a VITAL year. In addition to politics, The Moderate Voice will be running a lot more book, movie, television and streaming reviews. Some will be “capsule” reviews (short reviews) and others longer.

As we move into our 23rd year, The Moderate Voice is again a news source on Google News and some of its posts are also run on the Japan-based phone app SmartNews, which has 30 million monthly users. So its reach goes beyond those who find it on the internet.

