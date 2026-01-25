ICE KILLS 37 YEAR OLD VA NURSE IN MINNEAPOLIS AND SPARKS BACKLASH (UPDATE 2)

ICE agents shot and killed a 37-year-old VA nurse Saturday morning. And it ended in a now familiar pattern.

Trump and DHS officials immediately denounced the dead man, calling him a terrorist who wanted to murder ICE officials. But more info emerged indicating that the Trump and Trump administration officials’ version of what occurred was at variance with the facts.

Federal agents shot and killed a man in south Minneapolis on Saturday morning, sparking a new round of outrage in a city still reeling from the shooting death of Renée Good by an ICE officer earlier this month. A video posted to social media showed several agents wrestling the man to the ground before a gunshot rings out. Agents scattered and fired multiple shots at the man, who then lay still on the sidewalk. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told the Star Tribune that the victim, 37-year-old Alex Pretti, was dead. In a statement posted to X, the Department of Homeland Security claimed that Pretti approached US Border Patrol officers while carrying a semiautomatic handgun and two magazines, and “that officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted.”

UPDATE: Pretti’s family has issued a statement expressing their grief and blasting the government’s version of events:

Amid a massive outcry over the shooting, top Democrats vow to oppose a government funding bill that’s needed to keep the government open if it includes ICE funding.

Bipartisan legislation to fund a broad swath of the government and avert a shutdown at the end of the week appeared to be in grave danger on Saturday, as key Senate Democrats vowed to oppose it after federal agents shot and killed a Minneapolis resident. The rapidly escalating opposition to the measure, which includes $64.4 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including $10 billion for ICE, amplified the likelihood of a partial government shutdown at the end of the month. The legislation requires the support of Democrats to muster the 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster and advance in the Senate. “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the D.H.S. funding bill is included,” Senator Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York and the minority leader, said in a statement, calling what is unfolding in Minnesota “appalling” and “unacceptable in any American city.” Recognizing the depth of Democratic outrage, Senate Republicans immediately began examining whether they could separate the homeland security funding from the rest of the package and preserve the bulk of what had been a bipartisan deal to fund a large chunk of the government. The measure also funds the Pentagon and State Department, as well as health, education, labor and transportation programs.

UPDATE: The New York Times’s M. Gessen says state terror has now arrived:

After the past three weeks of brutality in Minneapolis, it should no longer be possible to say that the Trump administration seeks merely to govern this nation. It seeks to reduce us all to a state of constant fear — a fear of violence from which some people may at a given moment be spared, but from which no one will ever be truly safe. That is our new national reality. State terror has arrived. ….The randomness is the difference between a regime based on terror and a regime that is plainly repressive. Even in brutally repressive regimes, including those of the Soviet colonies in Eastern Europe, one knew where the boundaries of acceptable behavior lay. Open protest would get one arrested; kitchen conversation would not. Writing subversive essays or novels or editing underground journals would get one arrested; reading these banned works and quietly passing them on to friends probably would not. A regime based on terror, on the other hand, deploys violence precisely to reinforce the message that anyone can be subjected to it. When we think of the terror regimes of the past, it is tempting to superimpose a logical narrative on them, as though totalitarian leaders had an extermination to-do list and worked their way through it methodically. This, I think, is how most people understand Martin Niemöller’s classic poem “First They Came.” In reality, though, the people living under those regimes never knew which group of people would be designated an enemy of the state next. In Niemöller’s day, terror was carried out by the secret police and the paramilitary forces — especially the SA, more commonly known as the Brownshirts — whose job it was to instill fear in the population. In 1934, Adolf Hitler had an estimated 150 to 200 members of the SA’s own leadership arrested and its top generals executed in the ultimate demonstration that no one was immune from the state’s deadly violence. Stalin regularly carried out similar purges. Terror itself was not the end goal of those regimes, but nothing that followed would have been possible without it.

Apart from the killing itself, the most shock aspect of this story is a)how quickly the government put out a report on the shooting and immediately gave a version that painted the dead man as a terrorist b)how social media and news reports steadily undercut the government version of events.

Here’s a cross section of some of the many tweets about the event:

BREAKING: A witness who was just 5 feet from Alex Pretti filed an affidavit depicting what she saw. She says he didn’t touch any of the officers and didn’t appear to be resisting. He was merely helping a woman who had been pepper-sprayed. She’s is terrified that ICE is… pic.twitter.com/zMfecaZGF7 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 25, 2026

MORE: Plaintiffs in the case have added a declaration from a pediatrician who sought to administer aid to Alex Pretti after he was shot. "ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds." https://t.co/2Jw11lIAvO pic.twitter.com/1lx6qNLH4Z — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 25, 2026

The whole Trump administration rallying to defend…murder. (And please spare me the lectures about not being “alarmist” about the situation we face.) https://t.co/k0XBaIfCDM — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2026

What country do we live in where video completely disproves what the government is telling us? This is NOT America. Republicans — are you ok with killing US citizens —- and then blaming the victims? And NOT having a real investigation? How do we survive this? — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) January 24, 2026

I don't think the Trump Administration realizes how badly this message is backfiring. When you instantly endorse every ICE action, you make it clear that there is nothing they could do that you would not support. https://t.co/75nNauqyBH — Micah (@micah_erfan) January 24, 2026

We have enough videos now to know a lot. He was holding his phone, not his gun. He had not drawn his gun. He had not approached the ICE agents. They pulled him off the woman he was helping, threw him to the ground while he was helpless and executed him. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 24, 2026

Today, we have all seen the horrific killing of Alex Pretti, a VA nurse, by a group of heavily armed and masked men, resembling a paramilitary force. I served in the army for 21 years. Watching that video, I saw untrained, reckless agents acting aggressively and with a posture… — Alexander S. Vindman ?? (@AVindman) January 25, 2026

so 6 ICE officers struggled to keep 1 man down, got frustrated, and shot him multiple times. again, if you emasculate these guys, they shoot you — Jessica Burbank (@JessicaLBurbank) January 24, 2026

The most horrifying part of the video is how one-sided and quick the escalation is. Four or five different agents shove a woman, pepper-spray Alex, throw him to the ground, take his gun, then fire into his motionless body. He wasn’t trying to retaliate- just cold blooded murder. — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) January 24, 2026

Federal agents are executing citizens and celebrating it. This is what MAGA has done to our country. pic.twitter.com/CDFbNUtdGl — Joshua Reed Eakle ? (@JoshEakle) January 24, 2026

He wasn't killed because he had a gun.

He was killed because he had a camera. — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) January 24, 2026

I’ll never forget the people who let one raging madman rewrite their entire personality and value system. Watching folks abandon everything they once claimed to believe just to fall in line and excuse the most heinous behavior will be studied for years by psychologists and… — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) January 24, 2026

Videos analyzed by The New York Times appear to contradict accounts given by Homeland Security officials about the shooting. They said the man approached Border Patrol agents with a handgun and the intent to "massacre" them. Footage of the encounter shows the man holding a phone… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 24, 2026

Noem was just asked if the 37-year-old brandished the gun. She sidestepped that question.

Instead, she questioned why an individual would have a gun at a protest. It is legal to carry a gun in Minnesota. — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 24, 2026

The stabilized version clearly shows that the officer who did the shooting WATCHED the other officer take the gun out of the man’s holster and walk away. https://t.co/AlSjACPS2L — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 24, 2026

BREAKING: A newly-released angle of the Minneapolis shooting shows clearly Alex Pretti was disarmed by ICE before they shot him 14 times. He was filming with his phone. A woman got shoved into him. Then they pepper sprayed him. Kristi Noem is lying. Believe your own eyes. pic.twitter.com/RNiD3ZpZGt — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) January 24, 2026

“Where’s the gun? Where’s the fucking gun?” Kinda destroys the narrative that he pulled it and/or fired it. https://t.co/HlnhsgYeby — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 25, 2026

As insane as this sounds, it’s true: Pam Bondi sent Minnesota officials a letter today saying ICE would leave the state if Minnesota turns over its voter files to the Trump Administration. They’re openly using state violence as a bargaining chip to seize election infrastructure. https://t.co/v5L9ByI4eK pic.twitter.com/gRZ6SnU1Zf — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 25, 2026

I’m a lawful gun owner with a concealed carry permit. I didn’t realize my government was now killing people for that. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) January 24, 2026

Actually we do know what happened. We saw the murder from 3 different angles. That man was disarmed, pinned to the ground, beaten, and then shot 9 times. There’s no ambiguity here. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) January 24, 2026

They’re paying these goons $200,000 a year to murder us in cold blood. — Rachel Bitecofer ?? (@RachelBitecofer) January 24, 2026

I have seen the video of ICE’s latest shooting. It is sickening. It was an execution. The Trump Administration will undoubtedly concoct a story to justify their crimes. Do not believe them. The entire Trump White House is complicit. Every Member of Congress who voted for a… — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) January 24, 2026

MSNBC is live defending the second amendment and the conservatives on twitter are explaining that the existence of a firearm in an interaction with a federal agent is a justifiable death sentence. I’m beginning to feel like no one actually believes anything — a newsman (@a_newsman) January 24, 2026

Look, if DHS and ICE legitimately felt that these killings were justified, then they wouldn't be doing everything in their power to stop normal-course investigations into them. But that's precisely what's happening. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 24, 2026

?BREAKING: Kristi Noem says without evidence that “this looks like a situation where an individual arrived at the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement.” Her criminal trial in 2029 can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/6vQ2kZdOtj — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 24, 2026

MAGA totally forgot they supported Rittenhouse carrying a gun to a protest. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 24, 2026

Both of his arms were on the ground in front of him. The agents could see both of his hands, and he never went for a weapon, even while they were kicking his ass. The administration is lying to you. They want you to believe them over your eyes. https://t.co/dfsK2992HD — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) January 24, 2026

He never drew his weapon. He was disarmed when they shot him. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 24, 2026

Well well well. He had a permit to carry after all. Murder — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) January 24, 2026

Chief Strategist for Rand Paul. pic.twitter.com/EXFjyTxFwU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 24, 2026

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans says his team arrived on the scene of the shooting to conduct an independent investigation and "were blocked by federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 24, 2026

Remove them. Defund them. Abolish them. Prosecute them. — George Conway ???? (@gtconway3d) January 24, 2026

BREAKING: Former Federal Prosecutor Ankush Khardori calls out the Trump administration's blatant lies and ICE for killing Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, merely for "executing his constitutional rights": “[The Trump Administration] appears to be lying in real time about what this… pic.twitter.com/6jOunqAWJA — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 24, 2026

He was holding a phone not a gun, his crime? Opposing the regime. So they murdered him. pic.twitter.com/HPkQzPe9Rb — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 24, 2026

Walz: "You kill a man, and then you just leave? You're law enforcement — you just leave? Is there a single case in American history where you just, like, walk away and say, 'I guess that just happened and we're not gonna clean up our mess?'" pic.twitter.com/TmFj2OgZX9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2026

If ICE did nothing wrong – why are they confiscating all the eyewitness's smartphones? pic.twitter.com/6lvAWFuv32 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) January 24, 2026

If there was ever a moment for libertarians and conservatives to step up and join the rest of us, we’re in it. Americans have to unite and stop this descent from a freedom-loving nation into the kind of place where masked, militarized government agents are sent to politically… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 24, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: "Thank God. Thank God we have video. Because according to DHS, these 7 heroic guys took an onslaught of a battalion against him or something. It's nonsense, people. It is nonsense and it's lies." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 24, 2026

To be clear about what this depicts: An immigration officer threw a woman onto the ground. Alex Pretti, a registered nurse on scene as a legal observer, is filming and goes to help the woman up. He is then pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground for no discernible reason. Many… — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 24, 2026

If this is the man they just killed, he was only filming them and was not the subject of a targeted operation, nor was he trying to “massacre” agents, as DHS absurdly claimed. https://t.co/Vw9AmFeOdh — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 24, 2026

The demented way these completely soulless people lie, even when there is VIDEO EVIDENCE that shows they are telling 100.00% lies, and then they keep doing it exponentially more when confronted on the lies, is among the most incredibly disgusting things I have ever seen. — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) January 25, 2026

I didn’t believe this. We are talking about a conspiracy against the Constitution of mammoth scope. https://t.co/Ii9MJlLDYS — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) January 25, 2026