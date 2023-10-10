" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Breaking News / FULL VIDEO OF BIDEN SPEECH ABOUT “SHEER EVIL” HAMAS TERRORIST ATTACK ON ISRAEL

FULL VIDEO OF BIDEN SPEECH ABOUT “SHEER EVIL” HAMAS TERRORIST ATTACK ON ISRAEL

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the full video of President Biden’s speech addressing the “sheer evil” of Hamas’s bloody attack on Israel and genocide targeting of Jews: