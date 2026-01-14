Donald Trump cares more about protesters in Iran than he cares about protesters in America

I woke up shortly before 6 AM. I checked my blood pressure, took my meds, placed an order for a prescription in my pharmacy’s automatic phone system, checked my glucose (116), for which I only had to poke my finger three times this morning, and then I turned on my TV as the coffee was brewing.

I had my TV set on the multiview setting again, with the channels being MS Now, CNN, ESPN, and Fox News. Fox News had a headline about protesters surrounding ICE agents in Minneapolis. But the scene didn’t show protesters surrounding ICE agents. It showed ICE in cars driving down a Minneapolis street with a few protesters throwing water bottles and snowballs at them. What stood out to me is how Fox described it, because what else was being shown on TV was ICE shooting tear gas at the protesters.

What was the point of that? They weren’t trying to disperse the protesters. They were just driving by. Talk about not being able to de-escalate the situation. Here, ICE is trying to escalate the situation. ICE is looking for a fight. Maybe that’s why Kristi Noem is sending 1000 more ICE agents to Minneapolis. I don’t think killing Renee Nicole Good was enough for them. I think this regime wants to kill more liberals.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, More than 600 protests have taken place across all of Iran’s 31 provinces since December. Since the protest began because of the collapse of Iran’s currency, 16,700 people have been arrested, and more than 2,000 have been killed. For the Iranian government, Trump said, “The message is they’ve got to show humanity.”

Yes, Donald Trump wants Iran to show humanity toward protesters…unless those protesters are Black Lives Matter in Lafayette Park, which he had cleared out with tear gas because he needed to pass through there for a photo op where he was holding an upside-down Bible. Or unless they’re protesting ICE in Los Angeles, where he ordered the National Guard to put them down as he accused them of holding riots. Or unless they’re protesting ICE in Portland, where two agents just shot a couple. Or unless they are protesting ICE in Minneapolis, where he is sending in 1000 more ICE agents after they shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.

Donald Trump does not really care about the protesters in Iran, or anywhere else for that matter. When peaceful protesters were outside the White House in 2020, he hid in the bunker like a little baby. He only wants to use the protesters in Iran against the nation’s leadership. He may also try to use them to drop more bombs because, as we all know, since the Maduro operation, he’s been gung-ho. He wants to drop bombs on somebody, whether it’s Iran, Colombia, Cuba, Greenland, etc.

GO HERE TO READ THE REST.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].