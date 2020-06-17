Fort Worth police say Fox News’ report on chief, protests was a ‘gross mischaracterization’
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department called an inaccurate Fox News report about Fort Worth a “gross mischaracterization” in a Facebook post Monday night.On Monday night, Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson berated Fort Worth Chief Ed Kraus for not pursuing charges against protesters who were arrested on May 31. Carlson said on his show that Kraus “dropped all charges against the rioters.”“This information is absolutely inaccurate and is not consistent with the actual facts,” Fort Worth police said in the Facebook post. “The only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not …