FLORIDUH HISTORY LESSONS (COLUMN, CARTOON AND VIDEO)

White privilege is banning Critical Race Theory where it doesn’t exist, banning an Advanced Placement course on African-American Studies, denying systemic racism, claiming Colin Kaepernick’s silent protests were attacks on veterans, and installing courses that teach children slavery had benefits for Black people. White privilege is also being able to claim there’s no such thing as white privilege.

A new standard backed unanimously by the Florida State Board of Education (full of DeSantis goons) gaslights students to believe that slavery taught Blacks skills they could use for their personal benefit, which is another way of teaching that after the Emancipation Proclamation, former slaves were forced to continue doing the jobs they performed as slaves. It’s not slavery taught them to be architects, lawyers, and meteorologists.

The course also teaches that Black people perpetrated violence during some race massacres, including the 1906 Atlanta race riot and the 1921 Tulsa massacre.

So they’re finally teaching about the Tulsa massacre but with the stipulation that it was the fault of Black people. Last year, Florida Republicans created the so-called Stop Woke Law that bans teaching students or employees about anything that could cause them to “feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress” because of their race, color, national origin, or sex. Unfortunately, the law doesn’t ban teachers from teaching racist b.s. or making sure Florida students aren’t the dumbest and most ignorant in the nation.

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking out against this. The Biden administration has been seeking a high profile issue for her and this is perfect because it’s important.

Vice President Harris said, “Extremist so-called leaders … want to replace history with lies. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not have it. We will not let it happen.”

You know they’re lying about Critical Race Theory when they’re teaching that Blacks started race riots and benefited from slavery. It also debunks the concern of making white kids feel “guilty” over our nation’s sins of the past when they’re trying to make Black kids feel guilty over Tulsa.

Florida banned A.P. courses on African-American studies and replaced them with something that looks like a Jason Aldean video.

