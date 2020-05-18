Fired watchdog was probing Mike Pompeo’s ’emergency’ arms sale to Saudi Arabia
Mike Pompeo may have had more than a dog-walking scandal on his mind when he got President Donald Trump to fire the State Department inspector general.Steve Linick, the ousted watchdog, had flagged Pompeo’s improper use of aides to do personal chores, like walking his pooch.But the former IG was also wrapping up a critical report on Pompeo’s controversial decision last year to fast-track $6 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia.Linick briefed congressional leaders about the results of his upcoming report, which Pompeo may succeed in keeping under wraps now that an acolyte of Vice President Mik…