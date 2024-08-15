" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / Facebook erroneously labels Harris airplane hanger photo “false;” receipts say otherwise

Facebook erroneously labels Harris airplane hanger photo “false;” receipts say otherwise

by Leave a Comment

Harris rally at Michigan airplane hanger

This Instagram photo is the same one blocked on Facebook.

Facebook is flagging a legitimate week-old photo of a Vice President Kamala Harris rally as “false.” Facebook algorithms have been hijacked by users who claim a non-English Reuters fact-check proves this legitimate photo is, instead, “false.”

Facebook claim of fake info

Facebook support notice that it has determined, falsely, that I have shared an AI-generated image.

After I disputed the claim, the algorithm doubled down on its mistaken assertion the photo is fake.

Facebook review

.

Here is the headline on the Reuters story used to justify the censorship, translated by Google. It’s clear it does not support Facebook’s tyranny.

Google translate

.

I realize that scale is an issue for Facebook. However, when the content is political in nature, Facebook must have a better appeal process. Plus a MUCH better process to determine appropriate censorship.

Fire the “independent fact-checkers.”

 
~~~~
 

The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.

Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter

Related

Election integrity

Media criticism

Stakes of the election

.