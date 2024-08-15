Facebook erroneously labels Harris airplane hanger photo “false;” receipts say otherwise

Facebook is flagging a legitimate week-old photo of a Vice President Kamala Harris rally as “false.” Facebook algorithms have been hijacked by users who claim a non-English Reuters fact-check proves this legitimate photo is, instead, “false.”
After I disputed the claim, the algorithm doubled down on its mistaken assertion the photo is fake.
.
Here is the headline on the Reuters story used to justify the censorship, translated by Google. It’s clear it does not support Facebook’s tyranny.
.
I realize that scale is an issue for Facebook. However, when the content is political in nature, Facebook must have a better appeal process. Plus a MUCH better process to determine appropriate censorship.
Fire the “independent fact-checkers.”
- Fact Check: Photo from Harris-Walz rally in Michigan was not AI-generated (Reuters, English version)
- Images and videos show thousands attended Harris rally in Michigan | Fact check
- Why false claims that a picture of a Kamala Harris rally was AI-generated matter
~~~~
The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.
Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.
I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.
Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter
Related
Election integrity
Media criticism
- Trump refuses to answer when asked if he would ‘revoke access to mifepristone’ in ‘unhinged press conference;’ O’Donnell criticizes ‘tame’ press corps
- NYT, Politco, CNN all lead with a lie: the false Vance attack on Walz’s military record
- STAT News goes where other media fail to: they analyze Trump’s speech pattern
- A tale of two news stories: how the NYT and WaPo treat vice presidential candidate announcements
- Did the NABJ do us a favor by inviting Trump to answer questions from three Black women?
- FOX News amplifies Trump’s lie that Biden told the FBI to kill him
- National news media miss the point on Trump’s claim: “The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He’s a wonderful man.”
Stakes of the election
- Josh Hawley claims we are a Christian nation. We are not.
- The MAGA movement extolls lies, White supremacy. This time, it’s Kari Lake.
- “This is how fascists campaign”
.
Known for gnawing at complex questions like a terrier with a bone. Digital evangelist, writer, teacher. Transplanted Southerner; teach newbies to ride motorcycles. @kegill (Twitter and Mastodon.social); wiredpen.com