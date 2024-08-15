Facebook erroneously labels Harris airplane hanger photo “false;” receipts say otherwise

Facebook is flagging a legitimate week-old photo of a Vice President Kamala Harris rally as “false.” Facebook algorithms have been hijacked by users who claim a non-English Reuters fact-check proves this legitimate photo is, instead, “false.”

After I disputed the claim, the algorithm doubled down on its mistaken assertion the photo is fake.

.

Here is the headline on the Reuters story used to justify the censorship, translated by Google. It’s clear it does not support Facebook’s tyranny.

.

I realize that scale is an issue for Facebook. However, when the content is political in nature, Facebook must have a better appeal process. Plus a MUCH better process to determine appropriate censorship.

Fire the “independent fact-checkers.”



~~~~



The stakes in November have never been more urgent, nor the choices more extreme.

Remember: you are not voting for one person. You are voting for a team.

I’m voting for Team America not Team Russia-Hungary-North Korea.

Talk to me: BlueSky | Facebook | Mastodon | Twitter

Related

Election integrity

Media criticism

Stakes of the election

.