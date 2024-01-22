" />

Exit DeSantis complete with fake Churchill quote after a disastrous Presidential campaign

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis abandoned his 2024 campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination by doing what he seemingly mocked others for doing – kissing Donald Trump’s ring. In video message posed on X that used a not-said-by-Winston-Churchill Winston Churchill quote, DeSantis endorsed Trump for President.

The New Hampshire Presidential primary race in New Hampshire how has Donald Trump 19 points ahead of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. The pundits are now sorting through how DeSantis blew through a ton of money for a highly touted Presidential campaign that proved to be the equivalent of the 1937 Hindenburg disaster. All that’s needed is for someone to say what a shocked newsman as the world-famous zeppelin burst into flames and crashed: “Oh, the humanity!”

Some of the reaction to DeSantis’ withdrawal has been brutal on social media. Some tweets:

