Endless Civil War? America’s 160-year wound that won’t heal

Lexington (United States) (AFP) – Men in a picturesque Virginia street sport Confederate uniforms, waving rebel battle flags mixed with Donald Trump campaign banners. This is 2024 in America, where the Civil War not only hasn’t been forgotten — it never truly ended. “Carry on the fight!” urged Susan Lee at an event in the town of Lexington, as several hundred fellow Southern sympathizers gathered this month to honor generals from the slave-owning 19th century Confederacy. “God save the South!” The Confederates — a separatist rebellion seeking to preserve the South’s slavery-based economy — …

