Do the crime? Gotta do the time. Roberts says ‘nope’ to Navarro





Peter Navarro, 74, must report to a federal prison in Miami, FL on Tuesday, March 19. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts denied Navarro’s (final chance) appeal of his September 2023 conviction for contempt of Congress.

Navarro defied a subpoena from the U.S. House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro refused to testify about his “efforts to formulate a plan to delay the certification of the 2020 presidential election results from his post in the Trump White House.”

In January 2024, Judge Amit Mehta sentenced him to four months in prison.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote that Navarro “had not established that he was entitled to remain free under provisions of the Bail Reform Act while he continued to appeal his conviction.”

“The Court of Appeals disposed of the proceeding on the ground that Navarro ‘forfeited’ any argument in this release proceeding challenging the District Court’s conclusion that ‘executive privilege was not invoked,’ ‘forfeited any challenge’ to the conclusion that relief would not be required in any event because of the qualified nature of executive privilege, and ‘forfeited any challenge’ to the conclusion that apart from executive privilege, he was still obligated to appear before Congress and answer questions seeking information outside the scope of the asserted privilege,” he wrote.

Seven Trump accomplices sentenced to prison; three others have flipped

Seven Donald Trump accomplices have been sentenced to prison, as shown in the chart below. A fourth, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to perjury today.

In the Fulton County, Georgia, three Trump allies have taken plea deals to testify against others in order to avoid prison: former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell, former campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro, and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall

.

