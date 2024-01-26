Dementia Don (Cartoon, Column and Video)

On the campaign trail last week in New Hampshire, Trump was again boasting about “acing” a cognitive test he took while he was president (sic), which was probably the first time a president had to take a cognitive test. Trump told the audience at one of his goon rallies that the test included identifying animals.

Trump said, “I think it was 35, 30 questions. They always show you the first one, like a giraffe, a tiger, or this, or that…a whale. ‘Which one is the whale?’ Okay. And that goes on for three or four (questions) and then it gets harder and harder and harder.”

Really, Stinky? It gets harder after the whale question? What did the test ask next? How to spell “whale?” Unless Sir. Craps-a-Lot is lying, I’m wondering what test he actually took, because it wasn’t the Montreal Cognitive Assessment as that doesn’t contain the animal questions that Captain Combover described.

Ziad Nasreddine, the Canadian neurologist who invented the test said it has NEVER included a drawing of a whale. I’m starting to believe Trump was playing with a See-and-Say, where you guess which sound a certain animal makes, then you pull the string to find out if you’re right. The cow says, “moo.” Good job, Tiny. Here’s a cookie.

Trump has spent four years boasting about this test, famously telling a Fox News reporter who didn’t challenge him how he was able to repeatedly say “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV” in order and how that performance “amazed” the testers. Never in the history of the world has anyone been as good at remembering “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV’ in order. Trump said, “If you get it in order, you get extra points.” Maybe they drew a smiley face on the test and gave him an attaboy.

Trump also bragged to the audience that the test included some math. “Then it’s multiply 3,293 times four, divide by 3. They have plenty of tough stuff.” Except Trump didn’t tell the crowd the answer which is 4,390.67. No, I’m not good at math either, but I’m not going to get in front of a crowd and boast about answering a fictional math question without giving the answer. Me smart good.

Trump has been boasting about his mental capabilities recently because Nikki Haley has stated he and President Biden are too old for the presidency.

Oddly enough, and from the Department of Get-The-F***k-Out-Of-Here, a majority of voters believe Trump is more mentally sharp than President Biden, even though Trump was on a stage last week confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi and rambling that “Nikki Haley was in charge of security” at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A poll conducted last November by ABC News found that voters believe Trump is mentally and physically healthier than Biden. What this poll proves is that Republicans are much better at messaging than Democrats. Republicans have spent the past four years lying about President Biden’s ethics, physical health, and mental sharpness. “Dementia Joe” is one of their talking points while Donald Trump engages in word salads on a daily basis.

Voters have watched Trump ramble incoherently for eight years, calling Tim Cook “Tim Apple,” mentioning invisible airplanes and Revolutionary War airports, needing baby steps and golf carts to get around, and needing two hands to hold a plastic bottle of water, yet they believe he’s mentally and physically healthier than President Biden who works out daily, bicycles, and could probably explain every intricate detail of every government policy and legislation. Again, Republicans are good at messaging, even if it is all lies.

Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine and surgery at the George Washington School of Medicine & Health Sciences, said of the cognitive test Trump took, “It’s a very, very low bar for somebody who carries the nuclear launch codes in their pocket to pass and certainly nothing to brag about.”

If you’re bragging about passing a mental cognitive test, then you probably don’t have the mental capabilities to be president.



