Why is one California bill making waves in the energy industry?

Over the last 20 years, California assembled new committees that have been advancing some impactful, sweeping legislation regarding energy efficiency and environmental progress. The most recent proposals reinforce previous attempts to make the state more carbon-friendly and less taxing on the planet by reducing power consumption and converting to renewables. What are these game-changing policies and the efforts that came before to make them a reality?

Wave and tidal legislation

Senate Bill 605 expedites research on wave and tidal energy to bolster California’s existing electrification and grid modernization. Though the state has an extensive coastline, research and development must prove wave and tidal energy is viable and affordable for the state, given its budgetary allocations.

The question isn’t about if California has enough shores — it’s whether or not the technologies are up to date and industrial enough to implement on a massive scale. Wave and tidal power could light up most of the state if implemented. Once Californians are taken care of, it can deploy more tidal resources to satisfy the energy needs of surrounding states.

Compared to other renewable energy sources, hydropower is reliable. The tides are consistent, making them convincing forces for underwater turbines. It’s such a prominent consideration that East Coast states also consider tidal a top research priority.

California can’t hope to illuminate wave and tidal development without facilities. That’s where an oceanic tech campus comes into play — California will have the first wave energy station in the country at the port of Los Angeles. Installation is happening soon. It will be critical to kickstarting dedicated progress in the field for residents, inspiring leagues of other laws in coastal regions.

Multifaceted grid legislation

At the beginning of July 2023, Governor Newsom signed an infrastructure bill to energize the energy industry, especially for adapting to potential hydropower upgrades. The package focuses on transforming the grid to sustain 100 percent clean electricity. Alongside this effort are revisions to transportation and cleaning up drinking water supplies and distribution. The state can only achieve these high-reaching goals if a few hurdles dissolve, such as:

Reducing the time it takes to receive permitting for infrastructure builds

Expediting clean energy project timelines and court reviews

Marrying ideas with the California Environmental Quality Act while eliminating tiresome barriers

Setting aside taxpayer dollars for ecological and economic emergencies

Investing in wave research was another hurdle Californians overcame. These points directly connect to bolstering wave energy because if the facility’s research proves helpful, administrative tasks like permitting will need to speed up for installation to be practical.

This legislation is so groundbreaking in the clean energy conversation because California has put itself on a pedestal. It is one of the states hit the hardest by the most intimidating variety of climate disasters, from wildfires to floods. However, it dedicates itself to being a climate leader by maximizing $180 billion in funding to clean energy projects and grid development. Doing so will open 400,000 green jobs.

California intends to have renewable and zero-carbon energies powering 100 percent of the grid by 2045 — but it must get an overhaul first. Thankfully, efforts are underway to make this a reality.

Additional California energy efforts

California has experience in issuing eco-conscious energy legislation for a more sustainable state. It reached greenhouse gas emissions that equaled 1990 levels in 2016. By 2030, the state wants to be 40 percent below the 1990 number. These ambitious projects include establishing a carbon capture and storage program by 2025 and having only zero-emission and hybrid new vehicle sales in 2035.

None of these would be possible if it exceeded California’s budget or citizen tax abilities. Reallocating this burden required another creative bill focusing on income-based electricity. High-income earners will shoulder more utility bills. All homes have an equal opportunity to earn renewable energy credits by generating 1 megawatt-hour of energy for the grid’s registry, where it’s easy to track who is responsible for contributing.

It doesn’t matter if the high-earners are conserving energy, either — which is one of the main critiques of the shift. It can help electrification by providing clean power to lower-income areas that would otherwise not be able to afford the technology.

Setting the standard for environmental spending

California strives for perfection in having fully renewable and carbon-free energy generation and is making headway. Its citizens may soon have power from the tides that promote its other green legislative actions, making it an energy-efficiency leader.

Ultimately, the diversity of climate legislation is making waves through technological innovation and inclusivity despite the inaccessibility of renewable energy products. Though efforts like the electricity bill proposal are met with some uncertainty, California isn’t afraid to experiment with alternative methods to generate power and make it more accessible for every resident.