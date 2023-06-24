" />

CABLE NEWS’ TEPID COVERAGE OF BREAKING NEWS RUSSIAN COUP ATTEMPT: FAIL

Friends, Americans and countrymen: lend me your eyes.
I have come to criticize cable news, not to praise it.

Cable news’ news values and its assignment editors don’t look like they’re doing too well as America heads further into the 21st century. To put it precisely: the greatest generation of journalists, they ain’t.

The biggest international story of the day (the year?) broke on June 23, 2023 when Russia’s Wagner mercinary chief Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin said Russia’s war in Ukraine was based on lies and declared war on the Russian leadership, saying Wagner forces would destroy it. Russia ordered Prigozhin’s arrests on mutiny charges, while the Wagner group reportedly began advancing on cities.

The biggest cable news networks carried the story but remained focused on a parade of interviews on the tragic implosion of the Titan submerisble, which killed five people including the company’s CEO.

There used to be a saying in the days when print media was dominant: If it bleeds, it leads. Cable news seemingly has a saying: If it implodes, viewership explodes.

It wasn’t that cable was totally ignoring the story. But cable seemed unable to rearrange its priorities in the initial hours that the story broke to give it the priority it deserved.

Perhaps a referesher course in Journalism 101 might help. But cable’s Russian coup attempt coverage was a reminder that many years ago broadcast news ceased being a cherished stewardship and became big bucks entertainment business.

