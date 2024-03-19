Bloodbath (Cartoon, Column and Video)

“Now we’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across [the] line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys — if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole. That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.” This is the rhetoric Donald Trump used over the weekend at one of his hate rallies.

Donald Trump did not say it’s going to be a “bloodbath” for the auto industry. He said, “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.” He even said it’s going to be the “least of it” before stating it’ll be for the whole country. His defenders are howling that his statement is being taken out of context, but that is the context.

Isn’t it funny that the same goons who scream that Biden is incoherent are constantly explaining the “context” of Trump’s statements? Hmm?

Perhaps, if Trump didn’t speak so often in incoherent word-salad demented gibberish, all his defenders wouldn’t have to take to the Sunday morning news shows to explain his incoherent word-salad demented gibberish.

Maybe you can blame the incoherent b.s. on his teleprompters, which malfunctioned, but you can’t blame the teleprompters for the lunacy of him blaming President Biden for the teleprompters malfunctioning.

And there was no misunderstood context when he claimed some immigrants are “not people” during the same speech. There is no misunderstanding that he’s once again adopting language once used by Adolph Hitler.

Even his policy is incoherent as he stated earlier this month that he’d place a 50 percent tariff on cars made in Chinese plants in Mexico. Now it’s a 100 percent tariff. By the way, there are not any Chinese automobile plants in Mexico, at least not yet.

Yes, Trump was talking about the auto industry right before he mentioned “bloodbath,” but that doesn’t mean he was referencing the auto industry. Trump always jumps from one topic to another, sometimes in mid-sentence.

This is yet another incident of MAGAts explaining to the rest of us something horrible that Donald Trump said, but we wouldn’t need all these Trump whisperers if Trump wasn’t constantly saying crap like “bloodbath,” or defending Nazis, or telling people to shoot bleach up their ass, or giving shout-outs to hate groups, or boasting about sexually assaulting women, or asking Russia to help his campaign, or promising to destroy the Constitution, or inciting a white nationalist terrorist attack to make him a dictator, which he’s also talked about being.

Do you need more context? Fine. This isn’t the first time Trump has talked about potential violence when he doesn’t get what he wants. Back in January, Trump talked about there being “bedlam” if the criminal charges against him make him lose the 2024 election.

In 2017, he told cops, “Please don’t be too nice” when they were arresting people and encouraged them to bang suspects’ heads into police cars.

When a congressional candidate physically assaulted a reporter, Trump said, “Any guy that can do a body slam, he is my type!”

Trump once proposed shooting migrants in the legs to slow them down and building a water-filled trench with snakes or alligators on the border. He also proposed shooting Black Lives Matter protesters in the legs before ordering the National Guard to shoot teargas at them so he could walk through a park for an upside-down Bible photo-op.

During the summer of protests after the cop killing of George Floyd, Trump said, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which is something racist politicians said during the civil rights movement. He also threatened to send the military to cities to stop BLM protests despite over 95 percent of them being peaceful.

During the 2016 campaign, he offered to pay the legal fees of his supporters who physically attacked protesters at his rallies. Some of his supporters did just that but just like when he didn’t buy any meals last June when he shouted, “Everybody eats” in a Miami Cuban restaurant, he didn’t pay for anyone’s legal fees after they attacked protesters.

Donald Trump loves violence. He got to be an analyst during a boxing match and has attended UFC fights. He even likes fake violence as one of his casinos hosted two Wrestlemanias before they all went bankrupt. He even engaged in some of the fake violence at another Wrestlemania. He cheers for his supporters to be violent. He instigated a terrorist attack where one of his supporters died and others chanted, “Hang Mike Pence.” Did Trump tweet, “Don’t hang Mike Pence?” No, he did not. During the same rally where he warned of a “bloodbath,” he referred to the terrorists who attacked the Capitol on January 6 as “patriots.”

Donald Trump loves and glorifies violence just so long as Captain Bonespurs isn’t required to participate in the fighting part himself. Fortunately, we’ve all been spared from the world’s tiniest knuckle sandwich.

