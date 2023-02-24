BIDEN DID A GREAT JOB. BUT…





by Don Hermann

I’ve learned in life that “BUT” is one of the most important words in the English language.

You may have had a similar experience. A Doctor says “You’re doing remarkably better, I’m really pleased, BUT…”

The “BUT” changes the meaning of the whole message.

Biden’s State of the Union covered a lot of ground. His presentation was equal to the message. The accolades kept pouring in. A new tough Joe Biden.

“BUT.”

What about Priorities? What about Equal rights? What about changing history? What about minimizing the effects of Black History? Or the details of the Holocaust? How can you have a Democracy when its citizens don’t have the right to explore and get information to make their own decisions? Or make it easy and convenient to express their rights as citizens? To vote?

Why were those issues non-issues in spite of the fact that the Republicans broadcast their intentions to focus on dominating State legislatures and Governorships to enable them to control the legal process, in spite of them having a minority of voters?

Why are the Democrats surprised now that the Republicans are doing what they shouted from the rooftops they would do?

While fingers are being pointed, there’s hands full of them to share responsibility for the problems. The media. They’re following the flow. The flow leads to Donald Trump and every breath he takes.

Academics, media types write books, become celebrities for their appearances on TV and talk and agree with each other. The publishers’ cash registers are once again jingling with cash. The complaints are epidemic about the obvious issues but limited action is taken to counter it.

There are occasional demonstrations but in a blink of an eye the protesters disappear. There’s no Martin Luther King, Jr. on the horizon.

Very little is done to track Trump’s history. What are the real motivations for his bizarre behavior? Where’s the real fight on the Democrats’ part?

Why is so much time spent on reporting poll results? They’re probably right about half the time. That makes them wrong about the same amount.

An unusual amount of reliance is placed on Focus Groups. A handful of people giving their feelings about issues. The least effective form of research. Would you go into a business based on the results gathered from a few people in an environment where a small percent of the attendees probably control the responses?

During the last Presidential election there was a constant cry for more fight from the Democrats. More fire in their bellies.

Those flames turned to ashes pretty quickly.

The gurus I see on TV put me to sleep. They got the answers you get in books but not the heart to press the right emotional buttons. Where’s the imagination? The country’s future is at stake. Does their thinking reflect it?

You don’t get ideas. You get begging for money. And complaints when you don’t conform. Maybe the most critical issue is to get rid of the importance of money to be a candidate.

I naively tried to offer solutions to my two Senators. And my Congessman. And my Library, which like most libraries is in a constant battle for its integrity. And other candidates around the country.

You know what I got: a request for a donation. No interest whatsoever for solutions.

I tried to explain that A CLOSED DOOR LEADS TO A CLOSED MIND. What’s most upsetting is that the Democrats have so much going for them and yet as weak as the Republicans’ messages are, they’re still in the race.

And “BUT” is still so serious and still the BUTT of jokes.

Photo 204000750 © Edips | Dreamstime.com