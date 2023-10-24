BANG AND BLAME (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Two groups I don’t trust with information are terrorists and Republicans. I’m sorry, was that redundant?

One of my friends asked for my opinion on Al Jazeera, the Qatari-owned news outlet that’s probably the most recognized and trusted outside of the Arab world. While it is state-owned, it’s managed by a private trust but it’s often accused of giving favorable coverage to Arab causes while also being vilified by Arab states. In 2017, several member nations of the Arab League demanded that Qatar shut down Al Jazeera mostly for what they perceived as favorable coverage to the Muslim Brotherhood which was overthrowing authoritarian governments in the Middle East. Also, many Arab states are against a free press.

Al Jazeera is a good news source…and sometimes it’s not. They were the first to publish that Israel bombed a church in Gaza, which Israel has now taken credit for. But after a hospital was bombed in Gaza, Al Jazeera blamed Israel without any verification. This was a news outlet taking the word of terrorists. Even if you don’t believe the intelligence reports from the governments of Israel, the United States, France, and others, you still shouldn’t cast blame without any verification, especially if you’re a journalist. Do you know who does that? Trumpers do that. Don’t be like Trumpers. Remember when Fox News claimed the white nationalist terrorist attack on January 6, 2020, was really Antifa? Yeah, don’t be like Fox News.

The bomb that hit the hospital was not from Israel. Sorry, kids. I know a lot of liberals want to believe it was from Israel but it just wasn’t. Most experts on stuff like missiles, rockets, and bombs, even those who don’t work for any state intelligence agencies, tell us from the photos which direction the rocket came from and that it was from inside Gaza. The rocket didn’t come from Hamas either but from another terrorist group, but they blamed Israel anyway. It’s like Republicans blaming Democrats for their own b.s.

Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans are blaming Democrats for their own screwups. They cry that Democrats along with eight Republicans voted to remove McCarthy from the Speakership.

Kevin McCarthy said for one of those Republicans to “bring it on.” Kevin McCarthy invited the challenge which he lost.

Kevin McCarthy made the deal with Republicans that in order for him to become Speaker, any member of the House, not just Republicans, could call for his ouster. A Republican called for his ouster, NOT a Democrat. There are 222 Democrats currently in the House of Representatives and not one of them exercised the clause to remove McCarthy.

Of course, every Democrat voted to remove McCarthy. Why wouldn’t they? If the Democrats were stupid enough to add a clause that any member could call to remove Nancy Pelosi, back when she was Speaker, and it was exercised, could you believe that any Republican would have voted for her to remain in charge? Nope!!! And I know that’s a crazy hypothetical because Democrats are not as stupid as Republicans and Nancy Pelosi is the greatest Speaker in the history of the House while Kevin McCarthy is the worst. Somewhere right now, John Boehner is saying, “Thank you, Kevin.”

Republicans make it sound like Matt Gaetz, the goon who did pull the trigger to oust McCarthy, made a deal with Democrats. But what kind of deal could a weasel like Matt Gaetz make with Democrats? Do they think Giggity Gaetz would have made a deal to force the Freedom Caucus to support national healthcare, women’s rights, immigration reform, Ukraine, school lunches, welfare, or any other moderate to liberal causes? That’s ridiculous.

The bomb has gone off in Republicans’ faces and the only people who should be blamed are Republicans. It was Republicans who couldn’t pull their majority together to save McCarthy. It was Republicans who couldn’t pull their majority together to elect a Speaker over the past two weeks. It’s Republicans who can’t legislate or manage the House of Representatives. It’s Republicans who are failures. It’s Republicans who are about to make their presidential nominee a former president (sic) whose entire administration was a failure, lost the last election, and is currently facing 91 felony charges.

And maybe that’s because Republicans act more like terrorists than responsible legislators working in the best interest of this nation.

Boom.

