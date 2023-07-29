AS USUAL, THE MEDIA IS TRIPPING OVER ITSELF

by Don Hermann

Columnist

Anything to capture headlines. Fine there’s a concern about his age. His fall was so severe it took Biden about five seconds to recover and get back on his feet.

That guy is tripping all over himself. He’s an embarrassment. Just look at our relationship with NATO members. Look at unemployment. Or drug prices. Or what’s happening with infrastructure. Or the stock market. Or how he’s reached out to Republicans.

Yeah. He occasionally walks a little tentatively. Kick him out. We need more bigots like Senators Cotton. Hawley, Cruz, Tuberville and sycophants and cowards like the bulk of the rest.

Hey Media, what about Mitch McConnell? Check his Birth Certificate. 81. His age doesn’t bother you? He’s got a pretty important job. No concern about the end of his term?

He also fell. A concussion. Rib fracture. Physical therapy. Wouldn’t answer questions from CNN about the fall. Out for several weeks.

Was age his problem? Where is all the concern? I know. You’re busy with Trump. And the Soap Opera.

You’re quoting the polls. Accurate or not. Doesn’t matter. They’ll give you more headlines in a day or so when the numbers change.

Trump presses the DEFLECTION BUTTON and off you go. There’s so much in the media lately about his legal problems he had to pull another rabbit out of his hat.

Distract that news. And go to something where he changes the subject and it works to his advantage.

For example, he would expand the powers of the President. Has the word dictator come up?

Think about what he achieved: Distraction. Wall to wall media coverage. In the media’s eyes he made himself the major media candidate for his party. He was playing President. He minimized the credibility of his competitors even more. Once again, he sent little chocolate hearts to the media.

I believe the media and the Democrats were remiss in their coverage of Trump. He picked up on it early on and used it to his advantage.

Minimum time, effort and money was devoted to Trump’s Tweeting and messaging in his overwhelming need to hold on to the Presidency.

His irrational behavior was inexplicable. It’s understandable to want to win. But to go to the lengths he did are more than bizarre.

From the beginning of his candidacy he expressed a concern about jail and its possibilities. Every now and then during his Presidency he would throw out a line or two showing his apprehension. It was never picked up seriously and researched.

Isn’t there the slightest possibility that all his craziness is driven by the prospects of the jingle jangle of handcuffs?

Maybe there’s a real story here. More TV time. And a book. And a lot of high fives. Where are you journalists?