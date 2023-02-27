ANNOUNCING TMV CAPSULE MOVIE AND BOOK REVIEWS

Starting today The Moderate Voice will start running periodic short form movie, TV and book reviews. These will be reviews that can be as short as one paragraph and as long as a few paragraphs. At times they include some links from reviews published elsewhere.

The reason for short reviews? I’ve been most influenced by short reviews than the loooooooooong ones — and I’ve written many long ones on TMV. Plus, life is indeed more than politics so some more attention to the less contentioua and screaming aspects of life is way overdue.

Photo 116206607 © Gustavo Frazao | Dreamstime.com