ANNOUNCING TMV CAPSULE MOVIE AND BOOK REVIEWS

Starting today The Moderate Voice will start running periodic short form movie, TV and book reviews. These will be reviews that can be as short as one paragraph and as long as a few paragraphs. At times they include some links from reviews published elsewhere.
The reason for short reviews? I’ve been most influenced by short reviews than the loooooooooong ones — and I’ve written many long ones on TMV. Plus, life is indeed more than politics so some more attention to the less contentioua and screaming aspects of life is way overdue.
Photo 116206607 © Gustavo Frazao | Dreamstime.com
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.