by Don Hermann

Mr. Trump is now finding out the true meaning of the word “Loser.”

He claimed that all those brave souls who gave their lives during combat situations were Losers. He must have been looking in the mirror when he said that. He saw a COWARD. Whose specialty is make believe.

Combat soldiers create sweaty palms for him. Make him very uncomfortable. They fought for Democracy. Something he has abused.

There are going to be celebrations at cemeteries where those “Losers” are buried.

Things will be changing. Headstones will be reading “Here lies a winner.” Donald Trump will be dead in his tracks.

He was caught with his pants down. E. Jean Carroll can’t be bought. All the bad names and fake bravado are biting him, you know where.

Poetic justice will keep the cash registers ringing for E. Jean Carroll. In the Trump now temporary headquarters her armored trucks will be hauling away millions and millions of loot Trump acquired through who knows how. It could lead to poverty. A word that was never part of the Trump lexicon. It is anything but an “Alternative Fact.”

Sometimes it takes time for justice to work its way to the right party. Patience and honesty are surprisingly effective in getting justifiable results.

Losing is Trump’s middle name. There aren’t enough fingers on your hands to count all the businesses Trump has been in and failed.

A word of caution to others with the name of Trump. Watch out.

The long arm of the law may be reaching out to you.

Is the Trump plane gassed up? Passports ready. Destination?

Saudi money and generosity may not be available too long. Putin?

What can you offer him?

Looks like losers are playing with a losing hand.