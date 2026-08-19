72-Year-Old Musician Pulled Himself to Safety After Being Pushed Onto Manhattan Subway Tracks

A 72-year-old musician pulled himself to safety after being pushed onto the subway tracks at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center station early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, at one of the city’s best-known tourist destinations.

Rodney Thomas, a 72-year-old guitar player, was waiting for a northbound F or D train at the 47th-50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station shortly before 4 a.m. when he was pushed from behind, according to the New York Daily News.

Thomas fell onto the tracks but managed to pull himself back onto the platform before a train arrived.

Several good Samaritans rushed to help Thomas after he fell onto the tracks. However, Thomas had suffered a dislocated shoulder and was concerned that attempts to pull him up could worsen his injury, according to Yahoo News.

So Thomas came to his own rescue. He made his way toward the end of the platform, where he knew there were stairs used by subway workers to enter and leave the tracks.

“You’re gonna lay there and let a train come run you over — or you get yourself up,” Thomas said, according to Yahoo News.

Thomas was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital following the incident for treatment. He was reported to be in stable condition but had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Forty-year-old Francisco Garcia was identified as the suspect. Authorities arrested Garcia in connection with the incident. Garcia was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, according to AM New York.

The attack comes amid a troubling increase in assaults on New York City’s subway system. Through Aug. 9, there were 406 felony assaults in the subway system, compared with 371 during the same period last year, according to figures reported by Yahoo News. Yahoo News also reported that misdemeanor assaults increased from 876 to 1,056 during the same period, a rise of about 21%.