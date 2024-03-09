by Don Hermann

In Donald Trump’s world, if that solves his problem, then it’s fact. An Alternative Fact. If the answer to suit his needs was 25, then 25 would be the answer.

He would push hard to get his point across. With one modification. The push wouldn’t come from him directly. He would have surrogates do it.

According to the Washington Post, in March of 2017, he asked the director of national intelligence, Daniel R. Coats and the director of National Security Agency, Adm. Michael S. Rogers, to publicly deny the existence of any evidence linking Trump’s campaign to Russian election meddling.

They refused. It was inappropriate. The article also pointed out that the request was not out of the blue. Asking others to do his dirty work has been the president’s M.O. since his first full day in office.

Of course he had Michael Cohen pay Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal hush money to try and cover up his relationships with them. He is facing criminal charges for those payments. He has survived and in some cases, thrived on his ability to project unrealistic images of himself, quite often using a series of surrogates to do his bidding.

Which brings us to April 22, 2024. A critically important date to Mr. Trump.

In a way, his election for president could hang on the outcome of that date. A strong possibility it could determine his future in general. Jail. Or no jail.

You don’t need the FBI, CIA, Justice Dept. and any other regulatory agency to smell a rat here. Is the message loud and clear?

This brings us to the Federalist Society. The conservative organization that seems to have tremendous influence over the judicial system in our country.They screen candidates for various judicial positions around the country, including the Supreme Court. Their recommendations often become the decisions that are made. They prepare the candidates with the screenings they get from congress. They’re very influential in policy. You can see they have a real stake in decisions the Supreme Court makes.

Some of the Court members are members of the Federalist Society. According to the Harvard Gazette the following justices of the Supreme Court have ties to the Federalist Society: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Barrett.

In some cases, it’s a family affair. Clarence Thomas’ wife is a member and very active in their activities. According to Forbes, Jane Sullivan Roberts, wife of the Chief Justice, is a legal recruiter, and has earned “millions” in commissions for recruiting attorneys for jobs at law firms that have cases before the Supreme Court, a former colleague said.

One has to wonder whether the word “Impartial” ever applies to this particular court.

One also has to wonder why the Supreme Court delayed their hearing about Trump’s Immunity Appeal to April 22. The original date for the trial was March 4. 2024, set by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. However, Judge Chutkan cancelled the trial and said she would set another date “if and when” Trump’s immunity claims are resolved.

Back to April 22. There’s a good chance the Supreme Court won’t give their decision until the end of June, then assuming Trump loses, another date has to be set for his trial. Preparation for the trial takes time, and apparently the trial will take about three months.

What impact does that have on the election?

Is this the Impartial Supreme Court? Look at Trump’s history of meddling to protect himself, and look at the Federalist Society and their involvement and influence in government affairs. Does the word “rigged” come to mind?

What does 2 + 2 =?

