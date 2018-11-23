Posted by David Robertson on Nov 23, 2018 in At TMV, Politics, Race |

White Supremacists On The Rise

“Move along, Citizens. No white supremacy to see here.” That is what Alt-Right members want everyone to believe. However, National Review senior writer David French isn’t having any of it.

In his column The White-Supremacy Surge, French writes, “But it’s time to think about white supremacists. It’s time to consider carefully not just the very real violence that is striking too many minority victims but also the growth of a particular breed of young, Internet-savvy alt-right activist who often uses the broader conservative movement’s increasingly belligerent defiance of political correctness both to provide an entry point to actual white supremacism and to gain access to the conservative public.”

Blame Donald Trump for the white-supremacy surge? French replies, “There is no doubt that alt-right figures rallied around Trump, and there’s no doubt that some still cling to their MAGA hats. Trump’s words have emboldened white supremacists, but he is not making them racist. What’s happening online and in the real world is far more complicated (and, frankly, worrisome) than the appeal or impact of a single politician.”

French ends with this:

Exposing the source of the problem also reveals its depth. The white-supremacist and white-nationalist surge is a symptom of a greater disease, and it’s a disease with no easy cure. Yes, you can address symptoms. House Republicans could and should sanction Steve King. Conservative writers and thinkers should expose right-wing racism just as zealously as they expose leftist bigots such as Louis Farrakhan or Linda Sarsour. The online Right should decline to practice mindless opposition and petty trolling, tactics that draw readers to the worst voices on the Internet. But the work that really matters is the immensely difficult task of cultural repair. Censuring and condemning — though necessary — don’t address root causes. Faith and family can act as a vaccine against extremism. As much as we might wish that better politics could provide the cure, only a purpose beyond politics can truly transform the human heart.

Sure, some Alt-Right members don’t directly support white supremacism. Instead, they indirectly support it by condoning and/or using its symbols.

How people can support the antithesis of the original GOP while being registered Republicans is a mystery. It is like putting an elephant mask on an anti-Republican.

By the way, being a Trump supporter by itself doesn’t make one a member of the Alt-Right or a white supremacist.

Likewise, criticizing the Alt-Right and/or white supremacism isn’t the same thing as criticizing the GOP or Conservatives.