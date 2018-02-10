Trump nixes release of Democratic memo that answers Nunes memo

This was absolutely predictable. Despite official statements, he clearly doesn’t want to have it mess up his (and Fox News’) official narrative of events:

President Trump is not ready to approve the release of a Democratic memo meant to rebut a controversial document released by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee last week, the White House announced.

White House counsel Don McGahn announced the decision in a letter to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) on Friday.

“Although the President is inclined to declassify the February 5th Memorandum, because the Memorandum contains numerous properly classified and especially sensitive passages, he is unable to do so at this time,” McGahn wrote.

The original memo drafted by staff for Nunes was released last week after weeks of public battle between committee Republicans and Democrats.

The memo accused FBI and Justice Department officials of abusing a surveillance program to unfairly target the Trump campaign.

Democrats on the committee, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.), prepared another memo to provide a rebuttal to the GOP memo. The committee voted Monday to make the memo public, pending Trump’s approval.