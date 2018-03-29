DINOSAUR SHIRT CLUB
This doode was carnivorous and lived about one hundred ninety three million years ago. Jurassic stuff. Discovered in 1942 in Arizona, it’s name means double crested lizard. In movies this dino has been seen as cute creatures but in real life they were over twenty feet in length and over ten feet tall and weighed twelve hundred pounds. It had a paired crest on top of it’s skull. Why? Still a mystery. Most likely to identify them to the pack from far away; like a Harley biker jacket and motorcycle or a Prius and a grey beard. Like today, these dinos hunted or traveled in packs. Interesting animals; they have been found in places such as Telaganga, Arizona and Yunnan.
