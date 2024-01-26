YELLOW BELLY NEEDS THE MILITARY VOTE

by Don Hermann

Picture this. “Daddy I don’t want to be shot at. Please help me. I don’t want to go to Vietnam. If I have to be drafted, they’ll find out I’m a coward. I might get picked on. I’ll also have to have my hair cut. What can we do?”

“Well son, leave it to Daddy. He has a way of taking care of things.”

A little money here. And a little money there and wouldn’t you know it, Little Donny Trump who was classified 1A, fit to serve in the military was now diagnosed with a form of “foot in the mouth disease” (bone spurs).

A Podiatrist, one of Donald’s father’s tenant’s miracul0usly made the revised discovery.

His two daughters, at a later date confirmed the favor to Mr. Trump, the landlord. In this case, Lord Trump.

Little Donny grew up on the right side of the tracks. Being Number One, the most important person around, was his religion. Since he couldn’t fulfill that fantasy, his mouth took over. And he became untouchable in some areas and top gun in others.

In his mind.

With women, he claimed he could touch them or kiss them, without knowing them, in unwanted ways. A woman recently took him to court for sexual abuse and won. Another woman claimed she sat next to him on a plane and he put his hand up her skirt. About 25 women, at least, have claimed he committed sexual misdeeds with them.

A key advisor claimed he doesn’t lie, he just provides people with “Alternative Facts”. Do that and you can be anybody you want. Fulfill any fantasy.

When he gets challenged, he attacks. He was asked for his scholastic records from high school and college. He told the schools if they released them, he would take them to court.

He claims he was Number One at Wharton. They have no record of it. Although he probably did attend, many students interviewed at the school when he may have been there have no recollection of seeing him.

Candidates for President traditionally submit their medical records. Apparently he wrote his own report and had his Doctor sign it. To prevent anyone from validating it, he had three goons raid the Doctor’s office and remove anything relating to him. The Doctor’s comment “I felt raped.”

If you’ve noticed, he’s one of the more critical people around. He’s constantly criticizing someone.

Negative nicknames. Diminishing people. When things go wrong, it’s someone else’s fault.

A man who dodged the draft, rather than put himself in harm’s way had the nerve to take on John McCain.

In an interview with CBS pollster Frank Luntz, Trump responded to a question about McCain by saying “He’s not a war hero, he’s a hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured. I hate to tell you.” (How does he feel about someone who dodged the draft?)

He also made disparaging comments about McCain’s standing in his class at Annapolis. (He’s entitled, right, Number One at Wharton?)

To go a step further, he’s quoted as saying anyone who was killed during a combat situation, was in his eyes, a loser.

Have you ever seen a military cemetery? Full of losers? According to Wikepedia, American combat deaths during the 20th century are about 620,000.

A lot of losers.

That number touches a lot of people who are alive today. How could any of these people even consider

casting a ballot for Trump?

He ran from the draft. He runs from the truth. He runs towards situations where decent hard working people get hurt.

He runs from heroes who gave their lives so the likes of cowards can hide behind lies in order to take unfair advantage of decent folks.

In his effort to create a fascist state, how can he expect a yellow belly snake to get the support of our armed forces? Let him just try. See what response he gets. The military has not disappointed yet. This will not be a first time.



Photo 286666286 © Dan Rieck | Dreamstime.com