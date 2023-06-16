WHEEL OF MISFORTUNE (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced that the next season of the show, the 41st, will be his last. No word yet on if Vanna White is staying or not. Sajak is 76, which is just a year younger than Trump.

But is Sajak a Trumper? He’s definitely a Republican and a board member of the right-wing think tank Claremont Institute, which peddled Trump’s election lies, gaslights U.S. history, and spreads climate denial. Members of the board aided in the January 6 insurrection and helped Trump try to overturn the election he lost. While lobbying against big government, the institute happily accepted between $350,000 to $1 million in the federally-backed Paycheck Protection Program during the Covid pandemic.

Because of his association with a goon tank, I couldn’t give a flying rat crap over Pat Sajak or his retirement. Maybe the next Wheel of Fortune host won’t be a raving nut keeping plastic surgeons in business.

Sajak and Trump should both retire. Hopefully, Jack Smith will force Trump to retire to a federal prison.

Watch me draw:



