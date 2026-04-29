Whatever It Takes

Maybe Elon Musk will give as another quarter billion. Or the Mellon family. Or Miriam Adelson. We can always depend on our donors to get us out of a hole. And we’re in a big one now. Trump dug it himself. The Iran War. Inflation! Lack of affordability! All those election promises disregarded. He thought he could do anything he wanted. Screw the electorate. He believed all those MAGA voters would back him and the GOP anyway. And he figured they had a few tricks up their sleeves. They’d find a way to win. The House and Senate would go Republican again, no matter what he did or said. He thought, we’re making America great again while I make me and my family rich. The people won’t know or won’t care. America First (or at least second). But if the House and Senate go Democratic in the midterms, he could get impeached again.

Of course, so far, the SAVE Act hasn’t gotten through Congress. This was legislation to restrict voters. Citizen identification that not everyone had. Particularly minority voters who tend to back Democrats. The more voters we excluded, the better it would be for the GOP. If we can’t get it by federal legislation, we can do it through individual states we control. Make it more difficult for people to vote. Cut the hours. Cut the days. Cut out mail in voting. Our MAGA voters will always get to the polls no matter what.

And individual states can gerrymander. So what if there’s not a new census. We can do what we want in the states we control. We’ve gotten about ten to twelve new districts in Texas, Ohio, Missouri and North Carolina that should vote for Republicans in the mid-term elections. Maybe more. And now De Santis is pushing to change the Congressional districts in Florida to favor Republicans. That can give us another four GOP Representatives. Of course, the Democrats are also pushing changes to districts in the states they control, but they won’t be able to match us.

And we will place ICE agents at all the polling places to scare minority voters away. But if things continue to look bad for us, we can declare a national emergency and martial law, canceling the elections. If we did that at the last minute, the Supreme Court wouldn’t have time to reverse a Presidential order. We would rather not resort to that because it might look bad, but you never know what might come into Trump’s head. His own sense of morality tells him what to do, and he knows he’s always right. And the Court has already given him immunity for his actions as President. But he could still get impeached if the Democrats win both Houses of Congress.

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