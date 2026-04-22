DEMOCRATS BIG WIN: VIRGINIA VOTERS GREEN LIGHT REDISTRICTING PLAN

Democrats are celebrating a big win: Virginia voters have given the green light to a redistricting plan that will likely give Democrats a big edge in the 2026 mid-term elections.

Virginia voters on Tuesday approved a Democratic redistricting plan that could allow the party to pick up as many as four new seats in the midterm elections, NBC News projects. The special election is a major victory for Democrats as they seek to gain control of the narrowly divided House this fall. Democrats have now won statewide votes in California and Virginia to redraw congressional maps as part of a mid-decade redistricting arms race that began last year when President Donald Trump urged GOP-led states to alter their district lines. Republicans had hoped they could insulate their three-seat House majority, but the result of the redistricting back-and-forth may end up being close to a wash. The constitutional amendment that was on the Virginia ballot Tuesday sought to authorize the Democratic-controlled Legislature to bypass the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission and implement a new congressional map through the end of the decade. Democrats’ proposed map is designed to leave just one solidly Republican district out of 11 in the state. Currently, Virginia is represented by six Democrats and five Republicans in the House. After Republicans enacted new maps last year in Texas, Missouri and North Carolina, Virginia offered a rare, seat-rich prize for Democrats — who control the redistricting process in fewer states — as they sought to respond. “Virginia just changed the trajectory of the 2026 midterms, Virginia Democratic state House Speaker Don Scott said in a statement. “At a moment when Trump and his allies are trying to lock in power before voters have a say, Virginians stepped up and leveled the playing field for the entire country.”

Democracy Docket:

Voters in Virginia have greenlit a redistricting plan that could see Democrats gain up to four more seats in Congress during the 2026 midterm elections. The Associated Press called the special election at 8:49 p.m., less than two hours after polls closed. Virginia is now the second Democratic-controlled state to approve a redistricting plan in response to President Donald Trump’s unprecedented mid-decade gerrymandering in other states. The win likely neutralizes Republicans gerrymandered gains, and may actually give Democrats an advantage in the 2026 midterms. Former President Barack Obama (D) congratulated Virginia voters in a social media post Tuesday. “Republicans are trying to tilt the midterm elections in their favor, but they haven’t done it yet,” he said. “Thanks for showing us what it looks like to stand up for our democracy and fight back.” Despite the electoral victory, the new congressional map proposed under the measure is not guaranteed to be enacted.

And now it’ll go to the courts:

The redistricting plan faces multiple legal challenges from Republicans. The Virginia Supreme Court previously ruled that the special election could proceed despite the pending litigation, meaning the battle now moves into the courtroom. Nonetheless, Democrats celebrated the win. Virginia Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell (D) called it a victory for democracy. “Fairness won. Accountability won,” Surovell said in a statement. “And the Commonwealth that gave America its Constitution has once again reminded the nation what the Constitution is for.”

Let the whining from my Party begin about the fact the voters in Virginia unlike Texas (which started all of this gerrymandering mess) actually had a say in whether or not they wanted their congressional maps redrawn. In Texas, the Republican legislature just did it and not one… https://t.co/XGQQS53ODF — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) April 22, 2026

Say what you will about Gavin Newsom, but if it wasn't for him, Dems would still be handwringing about "protecting democracy" while the Republicans steamrolled right over us into a gerrymandered rigging of the midterms. You fight fire with fire.

Way to go Virginia.

FAFO, GOP. ? — MM ? (@adgirlMM) April 22, 2026

We’re in the fight of our lives to defend democracy, freedom and our Constitution against the forces of authoritarianism in America. Thank you to the people of Virginia for taking up the call to action and fighting back against the extreme gerrymanders orchestrated by Donald… — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) April 22, 2026

I'm in rare agreement with Ari Fleischer. Partisan gerrymandering is bad for a Constitutional, federal, democratic republic. Pols shouldn't pick their voters. But this must be addressed by Congress and apply to everybody. In the meantime, don't do this mid-decade. https://t.co/oxJm5nyNTC — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) April 22, 2026

Prediction: Republicans will go from talking about the need to respect the will of the voters to begging the Virginia Supreme Court to save them from the voters in about nine seconds — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) April 22, 2026

Democrats favor a nationwide ban on partisan gerrymandering Republicans have blocked it they aren't against gerrymandering, they're just against Democrats doing it https://t.co/46VEjNFQvR — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 22, 2026

Virginia voter: Vote yes so we can keep the balance of power because of what Texas is doing. They're redistricting so they can have more pro-Trump seats. I want someone who's going to balance it out pic.twitter.com/a5Wju09N0X — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 21, 2026

Virginia voter: Trump has explicitly stated to state legislators, 'find me more seats.' As Democrats, we can't come to a boxing match where the other person brings a knife. That's the position we've been forced into pic.twitter.com/fg1Pz2VR8y — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 21, 2026

All of these MAGA freaks are crying tonight saying “I can’t believe Democrats would do this!” after they celebrated Republicans redistricting in states around the country. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 22, 2026

I am proud to be a Virginian everyday.

Note to VA Republicans: You followed this carnival barking creeper off a cliff. No moral courage. No backbone, always choosing Trump over the Constitution and Virginia. You deserve this. The Republican Party has to be cleansed of cowards… — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 22, 2026

Just so you get the truth and not the partisan spin here, Republicans came up with the idea of the mid-decade redistricting fight and started in Texas. Then, in Virginia, the RNC spent $0.00 to fight. Now, as drawn, the Democrats have an advantage from the redistricting fight. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 22, 2026

Looks like Florida Republicans agree with @HakeemJeffries' warning to Ron DeSantis – rigging the voting maps would be a massive, unforced error. Republican officials oppose his redistricting push, along with a majority – 56% – of Floridians (Emerson College poll, 3.29-3.31). https://t.co/OqKuwPYHA1 pic.twitter.com/ls6QT25Cby — Max Flugrath?? (@MaxFlugrath) April 22, 2026

THIS VIRGINIA VOTER NAILS IT ?#VoteYesVirginiaToday “Unfortunately, we’ve been pushed into the position where two wrongs will make a right, and as Democrats, we simply can’t come to a boxing match when the person brings a knife. We’re just not going to be able to survive… pic.twitter.com/b8p4QXvtRC — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 21, 2026

JEFFRIES STATEMENT, with a warning for Florida. “If Florida Republicans proceed with this illegal scheme, they will only create more prime pick-up opportunities for Democrats, just as they did with Trump’s dummymander in Texas. We will aggressively target for defeat Mario… pic.twitter.com/hxxIeXOSaW — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 22, 2026

"Thanks for the idea, Texas." -Virginia — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 22, 2026

The whining from Republicans here is just preposterous. Democrats remain willing to prohibit gerrymandering nationally. Republicans thought they were better off fighting this battle state-by-state and are sore that that wasn't true. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 22, 2026

Dear Republicans, On Virginia, you got no one to blame but yourselves. We call this “hoisted by your own petard.” This is what you get for pledging your undying fealty to a corrupt, cheating, anti-democratic idiot. Sincerely, Your Former Republican Colleague — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 22, 2026

If you didn’t like gerrymandering, you would ban it. Naturally, you really love gerrymandering. You just don’t like it when it backfires. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) April 22, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene just SLAMMED Trump after Republicans lost in Virginia tonight pic.twitter.com/KUbYpOe3VJ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 22, 2026

It’s official – VICTORY in Virginia as voters approve new redistricting plan with a 10-1 Democratic advantage This could mean up to FOUR more seats for Dems in House this November Mike Johnson, consider yourself on notice – the American people are about to FIRE you — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) April 22, 2026

Democrats did not want to do any mid-decade redistricting. It was Trump who started it in June 2025 with a phone call to Greg Abbott after more special election losses. Dems warned they’d respond. But Texas did it anyway – without the consent of the voters. Then Dems responded. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2026

Virginia just beat Trump’s rigged game. November ends him. Democrats WILL take back Congress. pic.twitter.com/CmzaXnZczV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 22, 2026

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