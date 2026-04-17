Donald Trump’s war on the Pope

Donald Trump has now started a second war – a war on the pope.

Trump is launching political broadsides at Pope Leo XIV – a pope – for saying that he’s against war, bombs and death. Trump has accused him of being “weak on crime,” claims Pope Leo “wasn’t on any list” and was put there because Trump was president.

Trump claimed, “The Pope made a statement. He says, Iran can have a nuclear weapon.” The Pope never even said that.

Trump administration officials and MAGA Speaker of the House Mike Johnson are now falling in line and agreeing with Trump. Vice President JD Vance said the Pope “should be careful” when talking theology. Franklin Graham said Trump’s post showing himself as Jesus didn’t look like Jesus to him. GOP congressman Troy Nehls declared Trump “almost the second coming” of Christ.

Trump abruptly axed $11 million from Catholic Charities to house migrant children. Catholic Charities in Miami held that federal partnership for more than 60 years. A bomb threat was sent to the home of the Pope’s Trump-supporting brother, John Prevost.

Trump is unwise taking on an American Pope from the south side of Chicago.

Pope Leo hasn’t minced words. “Woe to those who manipulate religion in the very name of God for their own military, economic, or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” he said. “The world is being ravaged by a handful of tyrants, yet it is held together by a multitude of supportive brothers and sisters.”

Trump and his Republican allies’ rhetoric isn’t only irking Catholics. Father Edward Beck: “I think that Catholics are recognizing that, and they’re upset by it. Not only Catholics. I hear a lot of people, Jews, Christians, talking to me, saying, ‘What is going on with this president? He’s gone off the rails with this. And why is he picking the Pope to have this battle with?’”

There is a precedent for political leaders clashing with Popes – but not like this.

Woodrow Wilson had an awkward interaction where he expressed disinterest in being blessed by Pope Benedict XV. John F. Kennedy had to reassure voters he wouldn’t take orders from Rome. Joe Biden navigated policy differences with Pope Francis over issues like abortion. George W. Bush faced Pope John Paul II opposing the 2003 Iraq invasion. Richard Nixon had tense meetings with Pope Paul VI about Vietnam.

These were largely about policy, not personal or theological one-upmanship.

It’s one thing to debate policy. It’s another to take on a man whose resume includes “Vicar of Christ.” Historically, picking a fight with the pope hasn’t been great for one’s eternal polling numbers.

Further back, the clashes become more dramatic — and consequential. Medieval rulers didn’t just trade barbs with popes. They risked excommunication, political collapse, and worse. Henry IV was forced into humiliating penance after defying Pope Gregory VII. France’s Philip IV had Pope Boniface VIII seized during a power struggle. And Napoleon Bonaparte crowned himself in front of Pope Pius, signaling that his authority didn’t come from the church.

World leaders have tangled with popes before, though usually with a little more fear of lightning bolts. It rarely ends with the pope updating his position.

That’s what makes the current moment feel different.

Modern presidents don’t derive legitimacy from the pope, and the pope doesn’t command armies. Today’s conflicts are symbolic, rhetorical, and rooted in values rather than raw power.

But there’s still a line between disagreeing with a religious leader and implicitly placing yourself on comparable spiritual footing.

Arguing with the pope is not unprecedented. Doing so while sounding like you’re auditioning for a sequel to the New Testament is something else entirely.

Presidents come and go. Popes do, too, but the institution they represent has outlasted empires. It’s not a great track record for anyone looking to win a long-term argument. One poll puts Leo’s approval at 84% and Trump’s at 38%.

Trump might want to buy an asbestos suit for where he’s going.

GO HERE to read about public backlash to Trump’s feud.