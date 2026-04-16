BOMB THREAT AT HOME OF POPE LEO’S BROTHER

New Lenox Police have reported a bomb threat at the home of Pope Leo’s brother. With Trump seemingly war with the Pope and the Pope steadfastly responding in kind the question is whether more threats of violence — or actually violence — occurs.

The report:

(NewsNation) — A bomb threat occurred at the home of the brother of Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday night, police in Illinois confirmed. The New Lenox Police Department issued a statement acknowledging the threat at the home, but after a comprehensive search, it was determined to be unsubstantiated. No injuries were reported and residents in the area have been allowed to return to their homes after evacuating, per police requests. Bomb-sniffing K-9s were used in the search. “The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report,” police said. “Making false reports of this nature is a serious offense and may result in criminal charges.”

NEWS: The Pope’s brother just received a bomb threat at his home. This comes after Donald Trump publicly attacked Pope Leo XIV. Trump attacked the Pope. Then someone threatened to bomb the Pope’s family. The same pattern as MTG — whose children received death threats after… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 16, 2026

? Pope Leo XIV's brother's home was searched by police after he received BOMB threats yesterday It follows an increasingly hysterical week of anti Catholicism from Donald Trump and JD Vance, with Vance even saying that the pope 'should be careful when talking about theology' pic.twitter.com/GESxZCtbeb — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 16, 2026

NEW: After President Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV, a bomb threat was sent to the pontiff's older brother at his home in suburban Chicago. John Prevost is a quiet Catholic school administrator. Trump, in his initial post attacking Leo, singled out Leo’s other brother, Louis, as… — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 16, 2026

Pope Leo's MAGA Brother Receives Bomb Threat Amid Trump's Attacks on the Pontiff https://t.co/VmieAF7OZQ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 16, 2026

In the post attacking Leo XIV, Trump singled out the pope’s other brother, Louis Prevost of Port Charlotte, Florida, writing: “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA.” The president of the United States named the pope’s family members… — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 16, 2026

? Pope Leo XIV's brother's home was searched by police after he received BOMB threats yesterday It follows an increasingly hysterical week of anti Catholicism from Donald Trump and JD Vance, with Vance even saying that the pope 'should be careful when talking about theology' pic.twitter.com/GESxZCtbeb — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) April 16, 2026

Great job, Trump Now MAGA is trying to kill the Pope's familyhttps://t.co/cbKt6BFg3Z — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 16, 2026

So, these MAGAs who threatened him don't even know their own? Pope Leo's brother is a MAGA. https://t.co/QmdLX3obdX — Micheline S ?????????????? (@allarebananas) April 16, 2026