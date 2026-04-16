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BOMB THREAT AT HOME OF POPE LEO’S BROTHER

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New Lenox Police have reported a bomb threat at the home of Pope Leo’s brother. With Trump seemingly war with the Pope and the Pope steadfastly responding in kind the question is whether more threats of violence — or actually violence — occurs.

The report:

(NewsNation) — A bomb threat occurred at the home of the brother of Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday night, police in Illinois confirmed.

The New Lenox Police Department issued a statement acknowledging the threat at the home, but after a comprehensive search, it was determined to be unsubstantiated.

No injuries were reported and residents in the area have been allowed to return to their homes after evacuating, per police requests. Bomb-sniffing K-9s were used in the search.

“The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report,” police said. “Making false reports of this nature is a serious offense and may result in criminal charges.”