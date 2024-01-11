WATCH: FULL VIDEO OF CHRIST CHRISTIE WITHDRAWING FROM 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RACE, CRITICIZING REPUBLICAN PARTY

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie withdrew from the 2024 race for the Republican Presidential Nomination today. Christie was the sole voice directly taking on former President Donald Trump, Trump’s past and Trump’s future threat to democracy.
Here’s the complete video of his speech withdrawing and warning about where the Republican Party is and where it’s going:
Photo 61778115 | Chris Christie © Rich Koele | Dreamstime.com
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.