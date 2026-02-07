TRUMP WON’T APOLOGIZE AMID BIPARTISAN OUTRAGE OVER POSTING RACIST VIDEO OF OBAMAS AS APES

President Donald Trump ignited a bipartisan political firestorm after posting a video that portrayed former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michele Obama as apes. What followed were two significant stories.

1. Trump posting the video of African-Americans as apes which is part of a long history of this particular racist slur. This comes amid an outcry of the Trump administration’s National Park Services’ plans to remove the the word “racist” from Medgar and Myrlie Evers’ home when describing the assassinated civil rights leader’s killer.. The home is memorialized by the National Park Service. It also is a backdrop to longtime charges that Trump is racist and his father Fred Trump was racist.

2. A day of shifting often contradictory explanations on who posted the video and why which further damaged the White House Press secretary’s credibility. Trump eventually said he indeed posted it but hadn’t looked at the ending — and refused to apologize. Trump is known for his refusal to offer apologies. Which keeps controversies open and alive.

The New York Times:

President Trump posted a blatantly racist video clip portraying former President Barack Obama and the former first lady Michelle Obama as apes, but he insisted he had nothing to apologize for even after he deleted the video following an outcry. The clip, set to “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” was spliced near the end of a 62-second video that promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and was among a flurry of links posted by Mr. Trump late Thursday night. It was the latest in a pattern by Mr. Trump of promoting offensive imagery and slurs about Black Americans and others. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Friday, Mr. Trump said he only saw the beginning of the video. “I just looked at the first part, it was about voter fraud in some place, Georgia,” Mr. Trump said. “I didn’t see the whole thing.” He then tried to deflect blame, suggesting he had given the link to someone else to post. “I gave it to the people, generally they’d look at the whole thing but I guess somebody didn’t,” he told reporters. The White House response to the video over the course of the day — from defiance to retreat to doubling down — was a remarkable glimpse into an administration trying to control the damage in the face of widespread outrage, including from the president’s own party. The clip was in line with Mr. Trump’s history of making degrading remarks about people of color, women and immigrants, and he has for years singled out the Obamas. Across Mr. Trump’s administration, racist images and slogans have become common on government websites and accounts, with the White House, Labor Department and Homeland Security Department all having promoted posts that echo white supremacist messaging. But the latest video struck a nerve that appeared to take the White House by surprise. The depiction of Mr. and Mrs. Obama as apes perpetuates a racist trope, historically used by slave traders and segregationists to dehumanize Black people and justify lynchings. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s only Black Republican and a close ally of Mr. Trump, wrote on X that he hoped the post was fake “because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.” “The President should remove it,” he said. Mr. Scott is the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the party’s campaign arm in charge of trying to hold the Senate, a key role leading up to the midterm election in November.

CNN:

President Donald Trump refused to apologize Friday after posting and then deleting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle, insisting he hadn’t seen the final frames containing the offensive content and blaming a staffer for the mistake. The explanation, offered to reporters on Air Force One, was the first acknowledgement that Trump himself had screened at least part of the video that had thrown the White House into damage control mode for most of the day. The White House said earlier, after the video was removed, that a staffer had posted it in error. The video was posted late Thursday night — and remained online for nearly 12 hours — before the White House took it down amid bipartisan outrage, including from close Trump allies. The president, however, insisted Friday evening the video was taken down “as soon as we found out about it.” “I looked at the beginning of it. It was fine,” he said, referring to the first part of the video that contained debunked claims about fraud in voting machines. “It was a very strong post in terms of voter fraud,” he went on. “Nobody knew that that was in the end. If they would have looked, they would have seen it, and probably they would have had the sense to take it down.” Trump said after he watched the first section of the video, he passed it on to a staffer, who he said should have watched it to the end. “Somebody slipped and missed a very small part,” he said. But when asked directly whether he would apologize amid GOP calls to do so, he declined. “No,” he said. “I didn’t make a mistake.”

The Atlantic’s Hana Kiros said the posting was exactly what it looked like:

The clip is on the screen for only a moment before the recording returns to the voting-machine video. And just before noon today, both posts of the video were removed from the president’s Truth Social account. (When I asked why, a White House official who declined to provide their name claimed that an unnamed employee “erroneously made the post.”) In the interim, hundreds if not thousands of people responded to the clip with enthusiasm. Immediately after the video was first posted on Truth Social, the memecoin $APEBAMA was minted. Within 12 hours, more than $4 million worth of $APEBAMA had been traded back and forth. In an X group with the same name that now has hundreds of members, the pinned tweet implies that the meme stock will succeed because of how outrageous the video is: “this is pretty much on par with him calling Obama a nigga.” Some members posted their own depictions of Obama as a monkey or ape. The ape video’s apparent creator, the X user @xerias_x, reposted the full video to their X account early this morning. Besides the Obamas, the video shows a menagerie of Democratic politicians as animals, bowing down to Trump, who appears as a lion. It now has more than 1 million views. (@xerias_x also seems to be the originator of an AI-generated video Trump reposted in October that shows the president raining down what appears to be excrement on protesters from the sky.) The “joke” that Trump’s account spread is plainly sinister. The idea that Black people sit somewhere between white people and apes has long been used to justify cruelty. In 1377, a historian wrote that Africans “have attributes that are quite similar to those of dumb animals,” meaning they “are, as a whole, submissive to slavery.” Cartoons circulated during the Civil War were printed with images similar to the one Trump posted: One labels a monkey holding a book upside down as a NEGRO-MAN; another depicts a Black man on all fours, accompanied by the words WHAR’S JEFF DAVIS. In 1906, a man born in what was then the Belgian Congo, Ota Benga, was displayed at the Bronx Zoo in a cage with an orangutan. In 1975, white teenagers harassed Black students desegregating a Boston public school with the chant “Two, four, six, eight, assassinate the nigger apes.”

Three-time Trump voter: I voted for Trump, but I really want to apologize. I'm looking at this awful picture of the Obamas. What an embarrassment to our country. All this man does is tell lies. He is not worthy of the presidency. He takes bribes blatantly, and now he's being a… pic.twitter.com/MxW0ojbKy6 — FactPost (@factpostnews) February 6, 2026

The normalization of Trump will be studied by historians. How did this happen? Who contributed to it? This tragic episode in American history will be compared to McCarthyism or the rise of American fascists in 1930s. For those still excusing Trump's behavior, maybe now is a… — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 6, 2026

Donald Trump posted a video depicting the Obamas as apes, and the only one MAGA wants to see punished is the sole Black Republican in the Senate. You can't make this up. https://t.co/5sPVJI3GUJ — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) February 6, 2026

Jake Tapper: There are no apes in The Lion King. For those wondering, Rafiki is a mandrill. pic.twitter.com/wESM2Ip4Jv — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) February 6, 2026

Racist garbage continues to emanate from this President and his White House. From his now-deleted and grotesque post targeting the Obamas, to his doctored image that altered the expression and skin tone of a Black civil rights lawyer, his use of AI is simply the newest form of an… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 6, 2026

The White House has lost the country. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) February 7, 2026

So Trump now admits he did the video. THEY LIE AND LIE AND LIE. They are the opposite of Christians — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) February 7, 2026

Ingraham: It's not just Democrats. There are Republicans saying the President should come out and apologize for it. Why won’t he? Leavitt: I won’t get ahead of the President. This is a distraction from the fake news media. pic.twitter.com/1PH78reUyZ — Acyn (@Acyn) February 7, 2026

Something very, very unusual happened today Republicans saw the tweet and then condemned it, without having to be asked about it Can't remember the last time this happened, if ever https://t.co/zQoJ2vYFQi — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 6, 2026

Trump posted more than 60 times on T?ruth Social last night, but he handed his phone to an “unknown staffer” when the video depicting the Obamas as apes was posted? ??GTFOH? — Brent Terhune (@BrentTerhune) February 6, 2026

Kkkoline Leavitt all day today: Trump had nothing to do with this! It was posted by a staffer! Trump this evening with reporters: “I gave it to the people, they posted it.” — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 7, 2026

I found the dumbest most pathetic post on the internet today: https://t.co/NGci2rxjji — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 7, 2026

BREAKING: Trump keeps changing his story over who posted the racist Obama video. Trump says now it was posted by somebody else and that it was a “retruth.” He’s not apologizing to the Obamas. He’s not taking any accountability. The backlash will only grow. pic.twitter.com/8khhsZyWvz — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) February 7, 2026

So…uhhh…that video got posted twice? By “some staffer”? In the early hours of the morning? And the press secretary defended it before it got deleted as an oopsie? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 6, 2026

There were plenty of Trump supporters who called for whichever staffer posted this video to be fired. Turns out, as expected, it was Trump all along. They’ve changed their story multiple times today. https://t.co/fmyj0vsQaD — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 7, 2026

There’s no single leader in the Developed World that survives that “Obama – Ape” post. The UK PM would be gone before noon. France, Germany, etc. All gone. And the ones who’d survive – the likes of Putin & Xi – wouldn’t post it. Because they aren’t stupid. Except Trump. — Ovie (@OvieO) February 6, 2026

The X account that created the video Donald Trump shared depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes was previously behind the clip the US president shared that portrayed him as a pilot dumping excrement on "No Kings" protesters. Note the matching watermark. pic.twitter.com/SNVwrKds2q — Bill McCarthy (@billdmccarthy) February 6, 2026

Obama forever torments this man’s mind pic.twitter.com/WwH7yyB8cR — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) February 6, 2026

Karoline Leavitt picked the wrong movie to hide behind. There were no apes in The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/sgKI5QpXhu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 6, 2026

This is who is. Who he has always been. Age has eliminated any remaining filters https://t.co/Of1y0aaaP1 — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 6, 2026

Let’s be clear: there is no universe where Karoline Leavitt should still have a job by the end of today. Dismissing the response to a racist meme from the president as “fake outrage,” saying it “doesn’t matter,” and waving it off as a Lion King joke is a fireable offense. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 6, 2026

All of us, regardless of our politics should condemn a leader, any leader, who traffics in this kind of content, who is so blatantly racist, who is so bluntly unkind. This shocks me and it should shock us all. https://t.co/ZodQWzs6ND — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 6, 2026

The racist post by the President of the United States may be the worst bit of American public diplomacy in a 100 years. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) February 7, 2026

Trump, once again, posted something despicable on social media. But he'll be a former president one day. And he's going to go down as the most disgraceful one in American history because of stuff like this. The list is long. It won't be deniable. It won't be forgotten.… — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 6, 2026

Trump posted a disgustingly racist video depicting the Obamas as apes. Are my Republican colleagues going to continue to bend the knee to a racist, authoritarian president who wants the American people to bow down before him? pic.twitter.com/GO9h5A2ah8 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 6, 2026