TRUMP RETRIBUTION CONTINUES: JOURNALIST DON LEMON ARRESTED

And so Donald Trump retribution campaign continues.

The victim this time: former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who has been the target of Trump animosity for nearly a decade. The significance: Trump is not de-escalating but moving the polarizing thermometer higher by arresting a high-profile journalist and another journalist from Minneapolis.

Many commentators and legal experts are calling the charges trumped up and don’t expect the government will get a conviction. The charges were rejected by a magistrate, a Republican judge and prosecutors in Los Angeles and Minnesota. Then Trump did a post on Truth Social angrily saying Lemon should be arrested under a different provision of the law. And…voila…Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles. Many believe the intent is to at the least intimidate journalists who are doing work that may be critical of Trump or his administration.

The New York Times:

The former CNN anchor Don Lemon and three other people have been arrested on charges that they violated federal law during a protest at a church in St. Paul, Minn., this month, lawyers and Justice Department officials said on Friday, reviving a case that was rejected last week by a magistrate judge.

The arrests of Mr. Lemon, a second journalist and two protesters came a little more than a week after three other demonstrators who took part in the action at the Cities Church on Jan. 18 were taken into custody. The prosecution is likely to face pushback from defense lawyers on First Amendment grounds, given that political protest sits at the center of the charges and that Mr. Lemon and the other journalist, Georgia Fort, have said they entered the church to cover a demonstration against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the area.

The protesters interrupted a service at the church, where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official serves as a pastor, and chanted “ICE out.” Afterward, the Justice Department drafted a criminal complaint to charge a total of eight people, including Mr. Lemon, over of the episode, citing a law that protects people seeking to participate in a service in a house of worship.

But the federal magistrate judge who reviewed the evidence approved charges against only three of the people — Nekima Levy Armstrong, Chauntyll Allen and William Kelly. He refused to sign arrest warrants for Mr. Lemon and the others, citing insufficient evidence. The Justice Department then petitioned a federal appeals court to force the chief judge in Federal District Court in Minneapolis to issue the additional warrants, only to be denied.

In a social media post on Friday morning, James Blair, a deputy White House chief of staff, said that a federal grand jury had indicted Mr. Lemon. Ms. Fort said in a video posted online that she, too, had been indicted.

It remained unclear how the other two defendants — Trahern Jeen Crews, an activist who was a leader in the Black Lives Matter movement, and Jamael Lydell Lundy — were charged. It was also unclear whether prosecutors were planning to bring charges against the eighth person who appeared in the original complaint.

Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Mr. Lemon, vowed to fight the charges.

“Don Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards,” Mr. Lowell said in a statement on Friday morning. “Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.”

Mr. Lowell added, “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

The Trump administration has pursued two criminal charges against the church protesters and Mr. Lemon — conspiring to deprive rights and interfering with someone’s religious freedom in a house of worship.

All this comes against the backdrop of Trump’s nose-diving poll numbers which Political Wire’s Taegan Goodard says paints Trump as a “stunningly unpopular president.”

Taken together, the data paints a clear picture. This is not a presidency struggling with a messaging problem or a temporary dip. It’s a presidency confronting widespread, durable rejection — across gender, race, age, and education.

In hindsight, it remains astonishing that Trump managed to win re-election at all. But it’s clear buyer’s remorse has arrived early — and in force.

From CNN’s Brian Selter’s Reliable Sources newsletter:

The burden of proof, as always, is on the government. But the White House is already using the arrest to publicly smear Lemon. Recognizing that many MAGA loyalists wanted to see Lemon jailed, the White House’s X account posted a meme celebrating the news this morning. The image showed Lemon holding up his microphone as he reported on the protest in real time. “DON LEMON ARRESTED,” the image said, “for involvement in the St. Paul church riots.”

Let’s be clear: The DOJ has been under intense pressure from the right, from Lemon’s ideological opponents, to arrest him. Lemon has been a longtime Trump antagonist, and Trump has criticized him as recently as last week. So this sure looks like another example of Trump’s retribution campaign. Slate’s Jill Filipovic called it a “five-alarm fire moment” in a column just now. CNN’s Sara Sidner called it “terrifying” during our live breaking news coverage.

And David Axelrod remarked this morning that the DOJ is now the “Department of Retribution,” adding, “If you don’t believe Don Lemon’s arrest was ordered from on high, you just haven’t been paying attention.”

And this:

Constitutional law professor Corey Brettschneider said yes on CNN International this morning. No one disputes that the churchgoers had a First Amendment right to worship freely. But Brettschneider said he expects Lemon will prevail because Lemon “was not trying to shut down anyone’s civil rights or religious freedom, he was trying to give the public… information about what’s happening.”

I want to highlight one more statement, this one from Gabe Rottman, VP of policy for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “To our knowledge,” he says, “it’s unprecedented for the Justice Department to deploy the federal laws it has previously cited in this case against journalistic activity.”

“Historically, the limited number of cases that have been brought against a journalist documenting a protest on private property have been handled as trespass cases at the state level,” Rottman adds. “Those charges are almost always dropped, or if the cases go to trial, the journalists typically prevail.”

But for the time being, the White House has the meme it wanted.

Predictions: 1. Lemon will not be found guilty. 2. Journalists will not be cowed but will step up their efforts. 3. Don Lemon will get a h-u-g-e career boost.

(Footnote: During the “golden age of blogging” I was on Don Lemon’s show about 8 times as an independent centrist blogger on his panel. The last time I was on he had me on alone. CNN then had bloggers on to react to events).

