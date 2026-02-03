Trump’s 2020 Obsession

Donald Trump is still obsessed with the 2020 election. He can’t seem to get it out of his head that he lost. And that he lost to sleepy Joe Biden. Trump has claimed repeatedly that he had lost because of fraud in several states including Georgia, and that if it wasn’t for fraud he would have won. Many state and federal elected officials, judges and governors reviewed the election results and found no evidence of fraud. This was also the case when officials in Trump’s own administration, CISA- the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency looked into the situation. Trump’s claims were rejected as having no basis. But he would not give up.

In early January 2021, he called Republican officials in several states to find him more votes. He particularly focused on Georgia where he spoke to Brad Raffensberger, the Republican Secretary of State to find him 11,780 votes so he would win the state. But all of Trump’s challenges to the outcome of the election were unsuccessful. The Washington Post analyzed Trump’s attempts to change the results of the election and found that his efforts cost taxpayers over half a billion dollars. But Trump was still unable to process the fact that he had lost the election. He constantly insisted for the last five years that he had won aside from fraud. Perhaps Trump believes that by his repetition that he won, people will believe him. And indeed, some right-wing Republicans agree that Trump was victorious and should have been president.

Trump’s latest move is to send the FBI into Fulton County Georgia, which includes most of Atlanta, to impound the ballots from the 2020 presidential election. Republican officials in Georgia have already rechecked these at least twice and found no evidence of fraud or illegal voting. Republicans! But Trump remains dissatisfied and wants the FBI under his appointee Kash Patel to recheck the ballots once more. Trump can only do this because he is president now and Federal agencies are under his control. This may cost another half billion dollars or more just to satisfy one of Trump’s whims.

Of course, it wouldn’t be strange if the FBI under Kash Patel were to find enough “questionable or fraudulent” ballots to change the results of the 2020 election so Trump’s claims could be verified. Nothing would be changed, but Trump would be satisfied and could tell the world that he had actually won the election. What a waste of money by a man who said he was going to cut the costs of the federal government and has had so many employees fired.

www.robertlevinebooks.com