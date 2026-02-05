Grab Them By The Party



Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend wants to nationalize elections.

Donald Trump wants the Republican Party to control elections in 15 states. Of course, those 15 states are states he lost.

This came up shortly after he had the FBI raid the elections office in Fulton County, Georgia, where the files were abducted and taken to a mysterious location. We still don’t know where they are. Shortly after, Trump spoke with the FBI agents by phone to congratulate them. This doesn’t just seem to be a DOJ effort, but one directed from the White House.

Having one political party nationalize and control elections sounds very much like a North Korean-type thing. It is authoritarian and would mean that free elections are no longer a thing in the United States. It would also mean that the Constitution is no longer a thing in the United States.

Trump said on Tuesday that he believed the federal government should “get involved” in elections that are riddled with “corruption,” reiterating his position that the federal government should usurp state laws by exerting control over local elections. Donald Trump is again sowing doubt in our elections and repeating lies about them. Remember the big lie that he won in 2020, but it was stolen from him.

Donald Trump lost in 2020. There is no doubt about that. He knows he is going to lose the house in the midterms this year, and this is an effort to steal those congressional seats. Or, I should say, another effort to steal those congressional seeds

From the Oval Office, Trump said that if states “can’t count the votes legally and honestly, then somebody else should take over. Look at some of the places — that horrible corruption on elections — and the federal government should not allow that,” he added. “The federal government should get involved.”

Except there aren’t any places in the United States with massive corruption in elections. Illegal voting in this nation is at a minimum, as it rarely ever happens. Usually, when it does happen, it’s committed by Republicans. Did I say this was a North Korean-type? It may be more of a Vladimir Putin-type thing.

During a podcast interview with Dan Bongino, his former deputy FBI Director, on Monday, Trump called for Republicans to “take over” voting procedures in 15 states, though he did not name them. “The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over,’” he said. “We should take over the voting, the voting in at least many — 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting.” Why doesn’t he just come out and say he wants Republicans to take over elections where he doesn’t win?

Under the Constitution, American elections are governed primarily by state law, leading to a decentralized process in which voting is administered by county and municipal officials in thousands of precincts across the country. Yet Trump wants one Big Brother to take over the whole shebang.

White House spokesgoon Karoline Leavitt tried to play down Trump’s comments and claimed that he was referencing a bill in Congress about voter ID, yet Trump never mentioned that in his Oval Office rant or on the podcast with Bodingdong. He is looking to take over elections.

Leavitt said, “The president believes in the United States Constitution,” but that he also believed there had been “a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in American elections.” Except he does not believe in the United States Constitution. This so-called president and regime have been the most anti-Constitutional in American history.

If you love the Constitution, then stop trying to find ways to get rid of it. I expect Donald Trump to announce his reelection campaign or third term the day after the midterms.

And if that doesn’t keep his lawyers busy, such as his former personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, whom he installed as the Deputy Attorney General of the Justice Department, the latest dump of documents from Epstein files does.

Trump’s name is mentioned at least 38,000 times in the Epstein files, including a lot of accusations that he has raped children. And while the Justice Department says they’re not trying to defend Trump, they keep defending Trump.

While defending Trump on Fox News, Blanche said, “It’s not a crime to have partied with Mr. Epstein.” Remember, this guy is supposed to have been one of Trump’s good lawyers.

