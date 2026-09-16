PLEASE DONATE TO THE MODERATE VOICE

The Moderate Voice needs your help. The first version of this blog actually appeared in 2003. It won various awards during the golden age of blogging for being the best independent blog and best centrist blog. Google News now carries most of our posts. SmartNews app based out of Japan also carries some of our articles.

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